Purdue's 3-pointer with 12 seconds left the difference in win over Badgers women's basketball team

Purdue’s “Big Three” was down to just two Thursday night, but that still proved to be too many for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
With junior Karissa McLaughlin sidelined with an injury, senior Ae’Rianna Harris had 23 points and 12 rebounds and senior Dominique Oden hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left as the Boilermakers handed the Badgers yet another heartbreaking loss 62-59 at the Kohl Center.
Sophomore Imani Lewis scored 14 points and senior Abby Laszewski had 11 to lead the Badgers (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) as they suffered their fifth conference loss in games decided in the final moments.
“Credit Purdue,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “They have a senior make a huge shot for them in the absence of one of their starters and being in foul trouble. Credit Dominique Oden for knocking that shot down.
“They definitely stepped up, but I thought our kids battled.”
Trailing by six points headed into the fourth quarter, the Badgers went on a 10-2 run to take a 52-50 lead.
The Badgers led one more time after that, following a 3-pointer by freshman Julie Pospisilova to make it 55-54 with just over 4 minutes remaining.
Purdue (16-10, 7-7) quickly recaptured the lead on a 3-pointer by sophomore Cassidy Hardin.
Lewis tied it at 57 with a short jumper and after Oden gave the Boilermakers a 59-57 lead with two free throws, Lewis tied it again with two foul shots with 38 seconds remaining.
At that point the Boilermakers were just 3-for-19 from beyond the arc and Oden, the team’s leading scorer in Big Ten play, hadn’t made a field goal since early in the second quarter.
But with the shot clock ticking down, Oden hit just her eighth 3-pointer in conference play to give Purdue its final margin.
The Badgers had one last shot to tie it. Purdue’s defense smothered UW 3-point specialist Suzanne Gilreath, forcing her to pass off to senior Kendra Van Leeuwen, who flipped up an off-balance high-arcing 3-point attempt that came up short at the buzzer.
“You always hope there’s a chance when you shoot the shot,” Van Leeuwen said. “But they did a great job guarding and Suzanne worked really hard to try to get open. But we did end up getting a shot off and I think that’s all we can ask for.”
While obviously disappointed at coming up just short once again, Van Leeuwen said the team remains upbeat as it heads down the stretch with just four games remaining in the regular season.
“We’re competitors,” she said. “We showed it out there today. I think we’re going to take what we learned from this game and we’re going to move forward and we’re on to the next game. We’re just going to keep pushing.”
Lewis likewise emphasized the positive.
“I think it’s all about keeping your head held high,” she said. “I’m a firm believer that things happen for a reason. We should be upset with the loss, but we have to move on because we can’t change the past.
“So the only thing I’m going to do is keep my head held high, stay positive and tell them we’ve got this, we’re right there. We just have to get over the hump. The worst thing you can do is hang your head because that doesn’t solve anything.”
PURDUE
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Grant 10 0-1 0-0 2 0 0 0 0
Diagne 27 4-6 0-0 9 3 1 2 8
Hardin 35 2-10 0-0 5 1 3 1 6
You have free articles remaining.
Oden 30 5-12 2-2 4 4 2 3 13
Traylor 36 2-9 1-2 3 0 2 1 5
Whilby 15 2-5 2-2 2 0 1 1 7
Makola 10 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Gony 5 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0
Harris 33 10-16 3-5 12 1 2 1 23
Totals 25-60 8-11 40 10 12 10 62
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 25 4-9 3-7 5 4 1 0 11
Lewis 33 6-11 2-3 8 2 1 2 14
Van Leeuwen 33 3-8 0-0 5 0 4 1 8
Beverley 31 2-10 0-0 1 1 1 0 6
Hilliard 31 4-7 0-0 6 1 2 2 8
Fredrickson 21 2-8 0-0 2 2 1 1 4
Gilreath 10 1-3 0-0 1 0 1 0 2
Pospisilova 15 2-7 0-0 3 2 2 1 6
Luehring 0+ 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Stauffacher 1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 24-63 5-10 36 12 13 7 59
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Purdue 14 13 21 14 — 62
Wisconsin 11 15 16 17 — 59
3-pointers — P 4-20 (Hardin 2-10, Whilby 1-2, Oden 1-3, Grant 0-1, Traylor 0-4), W 6-15 (Beverley 2-4, Van Leeuwen 2-4, Pospisilova 2-5, Fredrickson 0-1, Gilreath 0-1). Blocks — P 3 (Diagna 1, Grant 1, Harris 1), W 2 (Hilliard 1, Pospisilova 1). Steals — P 4 (Hardin 3, Diagna 1), W 6 (Hilliard 2, Pospisilova 2, Beverley 1, Lewis 1). Field goal percentage — P .417, W .381. Free throw percentage — P .727, W .500. Att. — 3,799.