Purdue's 3-pointer with 12 seconds left the difference in win over Badgers women's basketball team

Lewis tied it at 57 with a short jumper and after Oden gave the Boilermakers a 59-57 lead with two free throws, Lewis tied it again with two foul shots with 38 seconds remaining.

At that point the Boilermakers were just 3-for-19 from beyond the arc and Oden, the team’s leading scorer in Big Ten play, hadn’t made a field goal since early in the second quarter.

But with the shot clock ticking down, Oden hit just her eighth 3-pointer in conference play to give Purdue its final margin.

The Badgers had one last shot to tie it. Purdue’s defense smothered UW 3-point specialist Suzanne Gilreath, forcing her to pass off to senior Kendra Van Leeuwen, who flipped up an off-balance high-arcing 3-point attempt that came up short at the buzzer.

“You always hope there’s a chance when you shoot the shot,” Van Leeuwen said. “But they did a great job guarding and Suzanne worked really hard to try to get open. But we did end up getting a shot off and I think that’s all we can ask for.”

While obviously disappointed at coming up just short once again, Van Leeuwen said the team remains upbeat as it heads down the stretch with just four games remaining in the regular season.