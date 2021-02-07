Problematic ball security costly for Badgers women's basketball team in loss to Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Coach Jonathan Tsipis saw what he figured was a personal first on Sunday. It wasn’t a good kind of first for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been on the side of a game where you shoot 47% and you outrebound somebody by 20 and you lose by this margin,” Tispis said.

The statistics that canceled the strong shooting work and dominant effort on the glass in a 98-74 loss to Penn State were 23 Badgers turnovers and 15 steals by the Nittany Lions. Penn State, which committed just three turnovers, scored 37 points off turnovers and 33 fastbreak points.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You look directly at the turnovers we committed and what (the Nittany Lions) were able to do,” Tsipis said.

The Badgers (4-13, 1-13 Big Ten) were within 58-52 with 3 minutes, 59 seconds to play in the third quarter, but the Nittany Lions (8-7, 5-6) closed the period on a 14-2 run to open a 72-54 lead.

“I was trying to get our kids to play with a better hunger, a better fire to be able to stop those runs,” Tsipis said. “When you don’t force people into turnovers, we just allowed them to get in such a comfort mode that even when we got a deflection we didn’t come up with the ball or make them play faster than they wanted to play.”