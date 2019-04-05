Port Wing native Megan Gustafson of Iowa is The Associated Press women’s player of the year. She led the nation in scoring for the second consecutive year and is the first player from the school and the Big Ten to win the award.
Gustafson received 15 votes from the 28-member national media panel that selects the weekly AP rankings. Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was second with seven.
Gustafson averaged 27.9 points and became only the fourth Division I player to score more than 1,000 points in a season. She tied the NCAA record for double-doubles in a season with 33.
Baylor’s Kim Mulkey was named coach of the year for the second time after leading the Bears back to the Final Four.