Point guard Katie Nelson following coach Marisa Moseley from Boston University to UW

New University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley has gone with a familiar face for her first addition to the roster.

Katie Nelson, a 5-foot-8 guard who played for Moseley the past three seasons at Boston University, will join UW as a graduate transfer, Moseley announced.

“I've had the pleasure of coaching Katie for the last three years at Boston University where she led that program from the bottom of the conference to a championship contender,” Moseley said. “Her passion, work ethic, and basketball knowledge are second to none.

“Katie will be a great addition to our backcourt and help shore up our point guard position. I have no doubt the impact she will make on and off the court here in Madison will be long lasting.”

Nelson started all 103 of her games at BU, averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. She was named first-team All-Patriot League in 2020-21, leading the Terriers with 12.0 points and 4.3 assists per game. She shot 47.9% from the field as a senior, including 40.6% from 3-point range.

A native of Falmouth, Massachusetts, Nelson was named to the Patriot League All-Rookie team as a freshman, earned third-team honors as a sophomore and was named to the second team as a junior.

Nelson attended Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, Massachusetts, where she is the all-time scoring leader with 1,439 points, averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 steals. She led her team to the state championship as a junior.