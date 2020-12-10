Plagued by recurring knee problems, UW's Carmen Backes decides to retire from women's basketball

“I didn’t think there was an end point for me,” Backes said. “I just thought that I would keep going and keep going. But that just confirmed to me that my body wasn’t in agreement. I decided it was time to pay attention to that and get out of the waiting game.”

While she tried to remain optimistic through her years of rehab, Backes said she never felt like she was getting close to being able to play.

“I didn’t feel like I could ever see myself back on the court,” she said. “That’s where I struggled because each surgery just brought me further and further away from that place where I was at mentally. So I didn’t really feel like it was going to be a possibility for me at any point.”

Backes was the first consensus top 100 recruit to commit to Tsipis at UW and was expected to be a major building block for the program.

“She was as good a shooter from the post-up spot, extending it out to the 3-point line, as has been here I would say for the last 10 years,” Tsipis said. “And for someone who is the sweetest, nicest and most compassionate student-athlete you’d ever run into, she was really physical. There’s that toughness she would’ve brought for us from a defensive and rebounding standpoint.