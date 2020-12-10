Plagued by recurring knee problems, UW's Carmen Backes decides to retire from women's basketball

Carmen Backes decided it finally was time to listen to her body. And the message she received was loud and clear.
After a fifth surgery on her right knee in October revealed some new issues, Backes concluded it was time to end her efforts to play for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
Backes, a 6-foot redshirt sophomore from Lindstrom, Minnesota, was expected to be the centerpiece of coach Jonathan Tsipis’ program when she committed to UW after her junior season at Chisago Lakes High School. Instead, she never got on the court for the Badgers.
“It breaks my heart that she won’t be able to put a Badger uniform on and play in a game,” Tsipis said. “But it’s not without exercising every option for her to try to be healthy and rehab.”
Indeed, her entire UW career has been spent trying to rehab her knee, which was first injured in her junior year of high school. She returned to play as a senior but needed another procedure the spring before her freshman year.
The pain lingered through yet another surgery, leading to a cartilage transplant surgery last November. Surgery No. 5 came in October, ostensibly to remove hardware from her previous surgeries. Instead, more torn cartilage and a little chipped bone floating around were discovered.
That’s when her knee spoke to her.
“I didn’t think there was an end point for me,” Backes said. “I just thought that I would keep going and keep going. But that just confirmed to me that my body wasn’t in agreement. I decided it was time to pay attention to that and get out of the waiting game.”
While she tried to remain optimistic through her years of rehab, Backes said she never felt like she was getting close to being able to play.
“I didn’t feel like I could ever see myself back on the court,” she said. “That’s where I struggled because each surgery just brought me further and further away from that place where I was at mentally. So I didn’t really feel like it was going to be a possibility for me at any point.”
Backes was the first consensus top 100 recruit to commit to Tsipis at UW and was expected to be a major building block for the program.
“She was as good a shooter from the post-up spot, extending it out to the 3-point line, as has been here I would say for the last 10 years,” Tsipis said. “And for someone who is the sweetest, nicest and most compassionate student-athlete you’d ever run into, she was really physical. There’s that toughness she would’ve brought for us from a defensive and rebounding standpoint.
“I was lucky enough to see her in both high school and AAU. She was a kid who wanted the ball in her hands when the game was on the line. That’s a quality that some kids just gravitate toward.”
While most of her UW teammates never really got a chance to see her play, Estella Moschkau knows well what Backes would’ve brought to the program. The two have been like sisters since childhood as their mothers have been lifelong best friends and were high school teammates at Ladysmith.
Moschkau and Backes competed in the driveway over the years and played together with the North Tartan AAU program in Minneapolis.
“Oh my gosh, Carmen was so hard to play against,” Moschkau said. “She was relentless on the court. She’d dive for every loose ball. She’s strong and she could score in every way. She has a beautiful shot and then she’ll just drive right by you and finish strong through all contact. She would’ve been a nightmare for other teams.”
Given the career that never was, Backes can’t help but wonder sometimes “what if” she had been healthy.
“That’s definitely the hardest part and because I’m a human, I do,” she said. “I think it’s really important that I try to have some self control mentally and not spend too much time there because everyone can play the ‘what if’ game about the ideal circumstance.
“Obviously, I had really hoped to bring more to the court for this program and I feel remorseful that I couldn’t do that. I definitely am losing a part of my identity for the past 21 years, but I’m trying to look at the space that opens up for something else.
“I guess I can turn that around and say what if I keep trying and keep trying to play and it never happens and I miss my chances to spend time with family or to pursue my career outside of basketball. So I’m trying to look more at the things I’ll be able to do now instead of what won’t happen.”
While she will maintain a connection to the basketball team — working out in the weight room, cheering from the bench and leading pregame chapel services during home games — Backes is eager to explore some non-athletic pursuits with her newfound free time.
A 2019-20 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar recipient (maintaining perfect 4.0 GPA), Backes is on schedule to graduate in 2022 with degrees in communication science and disorders as well as health promotion and health equity. She aspires for a career in speech therapy, which requires a two-year master’s program.
Backes said she can do most normal activities now, though she can’t run or jump yet. And she understands she will likely need a knee replacement relatively early in life. But she’s optimistic she won’t be overly limited in the long term.
“I enjoy exercising, so that’s something I’m working toward, to be a normal, healthy human,” she said. “I want to have a family someday and I want to be able to chase my kids around and introduce them to sports. I’m hopeful for those things but even as things are right now without basketball I’m always going to know that I have a knee that isn’t super happy with me.
“Basketball was my first love and the place where I felt most myself. So it’s definitely going to be an adjustment period and nothing will fully replace that.”
Schedule update
The Badgers filled a void in their schedule by adding a game against North Dakota at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kohl Center.
That will partially make up for games against Miami (Ohio) and Prairie View A&M that were canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.
