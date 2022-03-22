Patriot League Player of the Year to transfer to Wisconsin women's basketball program

The 2021-22 Patriot League Player of the Year will be joining the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team in the fall.

UW coach Marisa Moseley announced the addition of Holy Cross four-year starter Avery LaBarbera on Tuesday.

“I am elated to have Avery join our Badger family,” Moseley said. “I had the pleasure of coaching against Avery for three years during my time at Boston University. She is a consummate competitor and a phenomenal leader.

“I was able to watch her growth and development throughout the course of her career and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to coach her. Badger fans are in for a treat and I can’t wait to welcome her to Madison.”

The 5-foot-6 guard led the Crusaders (Worcester, Massachusetts) to the Patriot regular-season title with a 14-4 record and a spot in the WNIT, finishing 20-11. She was third in the league with 16.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

She led the league with a free throw percentage of 87.1 while ranking second with two 3-pointers per game. LaBarbera had 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals while playing 36.3 minutes per game.

“After playing against Coach Moseley for three years in the Patriot League, we developed a bond that made me comfortable spending my last year of eligibility at Wisconsin," LaBarbera said. "Coach Moseley’s knowledge of my game makes me eager to play at a higher level in the Big Ten and I’m excited to see how my game grows under her guidance. Madison is such a great college town and I can’t wait to start.”

She averaged 13.8 points per game in her career at Holy Cross, scoring 1,478 points. She averaged 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game in 106 games. LaBarbera has career highs of 30 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists and eight steals.

She will graduate from Holy Cross in May with a degree in political science.