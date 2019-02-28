Senior Night would turn out to be like so many other nights for the three University of Wisconsin women’s basketball seniors who played their final game at the Kohl Center on Thursday night.
There would be some good moments for each, but in the end it would be another losing effort, this time a 61-50 decision to Ohio State.
“I’d love to have done more as a head coach to send them off with a win tonight for the last time,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “As expected, they gave us everything they had.”
Marsha Howard, the only four-year member of the group, took awhile to get untracked but finished with 15 points for her ninth consecutive game in double figures to lead the way. Kelly Karlis scored 12 points in the home finale.
And Lexy Richardson, a walk-on who started out as a manager before being added to the team in 2016, made a cameo appearance in the final seconds, wearing a brace on her knee that was injured in the first game of the season.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better senior group,” Howard said. “Starting off with Lexy and us enjoying this journey together and then meeting Kelly Karlis, the goofball Jamal of the team, and loving every bit of her. I just couldn’t ask for two better people to be up here sitting next to me.
“It’s definitely bittersweet knowing that I won’t be able to step out on that Kohl Center floor and dress up in this white uniform again.”
Karlis, who is finishing off her only season as a Badger after transferring from Ohio, was still trying to process things.
“I just have to thank these two for letting me into their class here at UW because this has been my dream school since I was little,” Karlis said. “It honestly hasn’t hit me yet. I know it will in an hour. I’m just grateful that I ended here.”
Richardson’s night ended after just one second of action, guarding the inbounds passer in an intentional fouling situation with 22 seconds remaining.
“Pretty surreal,” is how she described the occasion. “It definitely goes by fast. In the locker room after the game Coach was talking about where we all started and it’s just so different. To be able to finish with the two of them and get out on that court for one last time really made it awesome.”
Other than that, there were precious few awesome moments for the Badgers (13-16, 4-13 Big Ten Conference).
They stumbled out of the blocks, making just 3 of 10 shots and committing nine turnovers in the first quarter. But Ohio State (14-12, 10-7) got off to a bumpy start as well, making just 4 of 20 shots, as it crawled out to just a 10-6 lead.
Tsipis credited the Buckeyes’ length inside with 6-foot-4 Dorka Juhasz and 6-3 Aaliyah Patty making it difficult for the Badgers to get the ball into Howard and freshman Imani Lewis around the basket.
“They were active and they did a good job when it went into the post to make it hard for Marsha and Imani to operate,” Tsipis said. “I think three of the four turnovers to start the game were on post feeds. I thought they forced us to take more jump shots than we really needed to. That’s a credit to them, but I thought our ball movement could’ve been better.”
The Badgers pulled to within 12-11 early in the second quarter but the Buckeyes finally started to find the range as they pulled away to a 31-18 halftime lead, closing on a 12-2 run. The Badgers didn’t score a field goal after Karlis hit a layup at the 4:52 mark.
Ohio State stretched the lead to 36-18 early in the third quarter before the Badgers responded with a 10-0 run to make it 36-28. But that would be as close as they would get the rest of the night, though they managed to get within eight twice in the fourth quarter.
Point guard Carmen Grande, a graduate transfer from Ball State, led the Buckeyes with 17 points.
OHIO STATE
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Juhasz 30 4-12 1-1 14 2 1 3 10
Patty 27 2-8 1-1 6 3 0 1 5
Grande 40 6-13 4-6 3 2 5 4 17
Crooms 34 4-8 3-4 6 2 1 3 11
Santoro 37 4-10 2-3 2 1 2 1 11
Waterman 23 2-4 0-0 4 4 2 2 4
Miller 9 1-4 0-0 1 0 0 0 3
Totals 23-59 11-15 41 15 11 14 61
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Karlis 37 5-12 2-2 6 4 4 4 12
Howard 36 5-14 4-4 7 4 2 1 15
Lewis 36 3-8 3-3 9 2 0 4 9
Van Leeuw. 16 0-2 1-2 3 2 0 2 1
Beverley 36 4-8 2-3 3 2 2 2 11
Gilreath 26 1-6 0-0 1 0 1 2 2
Laszewski 8 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 0 0
Hale 5 0-1 0-0 0 2 0 0 0
Bragg 1 0-2 0-0 0 1 0 0 0
Richardson 0+ 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 18-53 12-14 32 19 9 15 0
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Ohio State 10 21 16 14 — 61
Wisconsin 6 12 19 13 — 50
3-pointers — OS 4-18 (Miller 1-3, Grande 1-3, Santoro 1-3, Juhasz 1-5, Crooms 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Patty 0-2), W 2-12 (Beverley 1-1, Howard 1-3, Karlis 0-2, Van Leeuwen 0-2, Gilreath 0-4). Blocks — OS 6 (Waterman 2, Crooms 1, Juhasz 1, Patty 1, Santoro 1), W 4 (Lewis 2, Howard 1, Karlis 1). Steals — OS 10 (Juhasz 4, Crooms 2, Waterman 2, Grande 1, Santoro 1), W 8 (Howard 2, Karlis 2, Lewis 2, Beverley 1, Gilreath 1). Field goal percentage — OS .390, W .340. Free throw percentage — OS .733, W .857. Att. — 3,529.