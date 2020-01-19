No. 22 Iowa rallies past Badgers women's basketball team

For much of the day Sunday it was hard to tell which team at the Kohl Center was the Big Ten Conference title contender and which one was trying to escape the cellar.
Indeed, in the first half it was the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team that looked like the dynamo, shooting 62% from the field and opening up a 15-point lead.
But then it was No. 22 Iowa that asserted itself, needing less than six minutes in the third quarter to overcome a 17-point deficit and then making the plays down the stretch to pull out an 85-78 victory before a season-high crowd of 6,460.
It was the second consecutive come-from-behind road victory for the Hawkeyes (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Minnesota in the final seconds on Thursday.
For the Badgers (9-9, 1-6) it was a missed opportunity for a signature victory against one of the Big Ten co-leaders and a rival that has dominated them for more than a decade as Iowa extended its winning streak over UW to 21 games.
“I’m really proud of our team,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said after his team's fourth consecutive defeat. “I thought our kids fought really hard for 40 minutes. I think you can see how many things we can do well, working together, sharing the ball, defensively guarding the 3-point line.
“They’re the hottest team in the league.”
In the first half, however, it was the Badgers who were sizzling, making 21 of 34 shots, including five of eight from 3-point range, to take a 50-35 lead. This from a team that ranked 13th in the Big Ten in scoring (58.5), last in field goal percentage (.367) and had averaged less than 53 points in the previous three games.
“We’ve put in a lot of work in the past few weeks because we haven’t been getting the results that we’ve wanted in the past few games,” said senior Abby Laszewski, who had 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. “It was nice, especially in the first half, to be able to shoot a really good percentage and see those shots go in.”
Laszewski was one of three Badgers to finish in double figures, with sophomore Imani Lewis leading the way with 18 points and junior Niya Beverley scoring 16. Beverley also had seven assists with no turnovers.
But Iowa had its own big three, with senior guards Makenzie Meyer and Kathleeen Doyle scoring 22 and 21 points, respectively, and sophomore post Monika Czinano doing a good Megan Gustafson impression with 20 points on 8-for-9 shooting.
Former Monona Grove athlete McKenna Warnock scored six points for Iowa.
The key to the Hawkeyes is Doyle, who leads the Big Ten in both scoring (22.4) and assists (5.7).
“I think you see why Kathleen Doyle is such a special player in this league,” Tsipis said. “When they really struggled to score, she either scored it or got it to the right person on the post feed inside.”
Even after the Badgers’ impressive first half, Tsipis knew the Hawkeyes would make a run at them in the second half. It didn’t take them long either, as after the Badgers made it 52-35 on a basket by senior Kendra Van Leeuwen, the Hawkeyes responded with a 20-2 run, with Doyle, Meyer and Czinano accounting for all but two of those points, to take a 55-54 lead with just under four minutes left in the third quarter.
“You know they’re not going to stay quiet for four quarters,” Tsipis said. “This is a team that scored 108 points in a Big Ten game.”
After Iowa’s big run, the Badgers were able to stop the bleeding and the lead changed hands 10 times, with a layup by Lewis giving UW its final lead at 76-75 with 2:39 remaining. Iowa then finished on a 10-2 run, with eight of those points coming on free throws.
“It’s a one- or two-possession game the fourth quarter going back and forth,” Tsipis said. “In the end they make a couple more plays than we do. We’ve got to see how we can flip that script.”