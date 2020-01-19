No. 22 Iowa rallies past Badgers women's basketball team

For much of the day Sunday it was hard to tell which team at the Kohl Center was the Big Ten Conference title contender and which one was trying to escape the cellar.

Indeed, in the first half it was the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team that looked like the dynamo, shooting 62% from the field and opening up a 15-point lead.

But then it was No. 22 Iowa that asserted itself, needing less than six minutes in the third quarter to overcome a 17-point deficit and then making the plays down the stretch to pull out an 85-78 victory before a season-high crowd of 6,460.

It was the second consecutive come-from-behind road victory for the Hawkeyes (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Minnesota in the final seconds on Thursday.

For the Badgers (9-9, 1-6) it was a missed opportunity for a signature victory against one of the Big Ten co-leaders and a rival that has dominated them for more than a decade as Iowa extended its winning streak over UW to 21 games.