Take away a six-minute stretch in the first half and it was a pretty good day for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
But, oh, those six minutes.
No. 25 Indiana went on a mind-boggling 26-1 run during those fateful six minutes to open up a 25-point lead on the Badgers, who spent the rest of the day fighting an uphill battle only to fall short 75-68 before a boisterous crowd of 6,092 Sunday at the Kohl Center.
The Hoosiers (15-2, 4-1 Big Ten) made 10 consecutive field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers, during that run that turned a 13-13 tie into a 39-14 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter.
From that point on, the Badgers (10-7, 1-4) outscored the Hoosiers 54-36 to nearly make a game out of what looked to be a blowout.
“Indiana goes on that unbelievable offensive run and our hats off to them on their execution,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “I thought our team did a great job in quarters two, three and four, but when you put yourself in that hole it becomes so physically and mentally draining.
“I’m really proud. I thought our kids fought to the very end. I think the greater good from this game is watching our kids compete. It could’ve very easily have been a game that stayed at 20 or got to 30. The entire team put it on themselves to dig back in. They fought, they clawed.”
Senior Marsha Howard, who went to the bench early after picking up two fouls, helped spur the comeback effort with a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds for her 12th career double-double.
Howard’s second foul came right after the Hoosiers scored the first two points of their big run and her absence the rest of the quarter didn’t help the Badgers’ cause as they struggled to find a way to slow the Indiana avalanche.
“We changed defenses, we changed defensive assignments, we subbed,” Tsipis said. “Marsha is our most vocal leader defensively, but I felt at that point to put somebody in with two fouls to end the quarter, you’re really risking that. I was trying to get us to at least to the second quarter before I put her back in.
“They got in such a rhythm. They were getting points in transition, they were getting points inside. I thought our initial defense in certain aspects was good, but they did a good job of making an extra pass or putting the ball on the ground and we didn’t rotate out of that.”
When Howard did get back in the game early in the second period, she was determined to re-energize her team.
“I just have to get out there and set the tone and bring my team with me,” Howard said. “Once they saw the energy I brought even though I had two fouls, they were right along beside me and just continued to build from there.”
The Badgers were able to stem the tide a little in the second quarter, as the Hoosiers shot just 54 percent after shooting 82 percent in the first period, including 86 percent from 3-point range.
“I think in the second quarter they were mad,” Tsipis said of his players. “I thought we played with more aggression. Marsha played with a lot of aggression with two fouls. That’s a tribute to the maturity of not worrying about getting that third foul.”
Down 52-34 at halftime, the Badgers opened the second half with an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 52-42 and got to within eight points at 56-48 on a layup by Howard.
But they missed six consecutive free throws in the final two minutes of the quarter and the Hoosiers were able to stretch the lead back to 64-48 on a 3-pointer by sophomore Jaelynn Penn early in the fourth quarter.
Penn finished with 21 points to lead the Hoosiers, who also got 15 points each from redshirt junior Ali Patberg and senior Kym Royster.
Sophomore guard Niya Beverley contributed 15 points and seven assists with no turnovers to help the Badgers’ comeback effort.
“It shows that we have heart and we’re not going to give up, no matter what,” Beverley said. “We’re down 20-plus in the first quarter and we never gave up.”