No. 9 Terrapins send Badgers women's basketball team to 6th straight loss

Maryland’s Mimi Collins has confidence in her teammates’ abilities. She realizes that if Ashley Owusu or Chloe Bibby starts slowly, other Terrapins can pick up the pace.

Such was the case Sunday as the ninth-ranked Terps posted a 79-70 victory against the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team at the Kohl Center.

Bibby and Diamond Miller scored 17 points apiece to help Maryland (11-1, 7-0 Big Ten) earn its 10th consecutive victory. Collins added 13 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Collins said that communicating and picking up energy in the fourth quarter helped Maryland push through.

“We’re still learning a lot and we’re quite young,” Collins said. “We know we can score the ball. That is not a problem for us. I think it’s really just our defense (performing well), and that creates our offense.”

The Terrapins’ only loss this season is an 81-72 setback to then-No. 24 Missouri State on Nov. 28.

Sydney Hilliard scored 19 points and Julie Pospisilova had 18 for the Badgers (3-8, 0-8), who lost their sixth consecutive game. Imani Lewis added 17 points and 14 rebounds.