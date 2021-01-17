No. 9 Terrapins defeat Badgers women's basketball team for 10th straight win

Maryland's Mimi Collins has confidence in her teammates’ abilities. She realizes that if Ashley Owusu or Chloe Bibby starts slowly, other Terrapins can pick up the pace.

Such was the case on Sunday as the ninth-ranked Terps defeated Wisconsin 79-70 on Sunday.

Bibby scored 19 points and sophomore Diamond Miller added 17 to help Maryland (11-1, 7-0 Big Ten) earn its 10th consecutive victory. Collins added 13 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Collins said that communicating and picking up energy in the fourth quarter helped Maryland push through.

“We’re still learning a lot and we’re quite young,” Collins said. “We know we can score the ball. That is not a problem for us. I think it’s really just our defense (performing well), and that creates our offense.”

The Terrapins’ only loss this season is an 81-72 setback to then-No. 24 Missouri State on Nov. 28.

Sydney Hilliard scored 19 and Julie Pospisilova had 18 for the Badgers (3-8, 0-8), who lost their sixth consecutive game. Imani Lewis added 17 points and 14 rebounds.

UW coach Jonathan Tsipsis said he liked Wisconsin’s ability to battle against one of the best teams in the country.