No. 22 Northwestern routs struggling Badgers women's basketball team

Ranked opponents have proved troublesome this season for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.

Veronica Burton and Courtney Shaw scored 15 points apiece as No. 22 Northwestern sent UW to its third straight defeat 80-55 Wednesday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

In snapping a two-game skid, the Wildcats took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Badgers 32-12. Burton and Laya Hartman each made a 3-pointer during a closing 9-0 run for a 48-25 halftime advantage, and the Wildcats (5-2, 3-2 Big Ten Conference) led by at least 20 points for the entire second half.

No player scored in double figures for the Badgers (3-5, 0-5). Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard, the team’s leading scorer at 19 points per game, was limited to seven points.

Freshman Katie Thompson scored a team-high nine points off the bench for UW, which outscored Northwestern 17-13 in the third quarter.

“We challenged our team at halftime and I thought we had better activity level in the second half,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said.

The Badgers committed 20 turnovers and the Wildcats made 17 steals.

UW was coming off an 88-83 overtime loss to Minnesota on Sunday and a 92-49 loss to then 16th-ranked Michigan on Dec. 31.