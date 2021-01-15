No. 13 Michigan wins in rout as Badgers women's basketball's offensive struggles continue

For the second straight game, and the third time in the past five, the University of Wisconsin failed to score 50 points.

The offensive woes proved costly again as the Badgers fell to No. 13 Michigan 69-40 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center, extending their losing streak to five games.

Junior forward Imani Lewis had nine points and was the lone player to score in double figures for the Badgers (3-7, 0-7 Big Ten). She also had five rebounds.

UW shot 29.1% from the field, making 16 of 55 attempts. The Badgers were 3 of 6 from the free throw line.

A layup by Naz Hillmon gave Michigan (10-0, 5-0) — off to its best start in program history — a 20-2 lead with 4:39 left in the first quarter. Sophomore post Sara Stapleton had UW’s only basket during the stretch.

“We’ve got to be more cohesive defensively. I think we have to communicate better,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “On the offensive end we’ve got to find different ways to manufacture points.

“We’ve got to watch the film and see that where we can have a better opportunity and attack.”

Maddie Nolan made five 3-pointers and led the Wolverines with a career-high 21 points, while Akienreh Johnson had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Hillmon added 15 rebounds, seven assists and six points a few days after she was named the Big Ten and U.S. Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Week.