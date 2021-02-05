No. 10 Maryland routs Badgers women's basketball team

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team gave Maryland a good scare last month at the Kohl Center.

On Thursday, the 10th-ranked Terrapins were scary good on their home floor.

Katie Benzan scored 18 points, one of six players to reach double figures, in an 84-48 drubbing of the Badgers at the Xfinity Center.

Sydney Hilliard scored 20 points and Imani Lewis had 13 for the Badgers, who have lost 10 of 11 and are 0-9 all-time against the Terrapins, including a 79-70 defeat in January.

“We knew that after the game we played in Madison that we would get a very motivated Maryland team,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “They obviously got off to a great start.”

Brenda Frese tied a school record with her 499th win as Maryland’s coach. She equaled the mark set by Hall of Fame coach Chris Weller, who was at Maryland from 1975-2002. Weller was replaced by Frese, who’s 499-130 over 19 seasons.

Frese has nine 20-win seasons, reached 30 wins seven times and led the Terrapins to the 2006 national championship.