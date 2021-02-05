No. 10 Maryland routs Badgers women's basketball team

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team gave Maryland a good scare last month at the Kohl Center.
On Thursday, the 10th-ranked Terrapins were scary good on their home floor.
Katie Benzan scored 18 points, one of six players to reach double figures, in an 84-48 drubbing of the Badgers at the Xfinity Center.
Sydney Hilliard scored 20 points and Imani Lewis had 13 for the Badgers, who have lost 10 of 11 and are 0-9 all-time against the Terrapins, including a 79-70 defeat in January.
“We knew that after the game we played in Madison that we would get a very motivated Maryland team,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “They obviously got off to a great start.”
Brenda Frese tied a school record with her 499th win as Maryland’s coach. She equaled the mark set by Hall of Fame coach Chris Weller, who was at Maryland from 1975-2002. Weller was replaced by Frese, who’s 499-130 over 19 seasons.
Frese has nine 20-win seasons, reached 30 wins seven times and led the Terrapins to the 2006 national championship.
It didn’t take long for Maryland (13-2, 9-1 Big Ten Conference) to make it apparent Frese would get No. 499 against UW (4-12, 1-12). After UW won the opening tip, Chloe Bibby turned a steal into a breakaway layup to give the Terrapins the lead for good with 19 seconds elapsed.
Maryland made its first seven shots for a 16-5 advantage, went up 46-23 at halftime and took a 64-35 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Maryland forced 25 turnovers and finished with a 40-23 rebounding advantage.
Prior to coming to Maryland, the 50-year-old Frese had a two-year stint at Ball State before overseeing the program at Minnesota for the 2001-02 season. Her overall record is a sparkling 556-160.
“I’m not sure there’s somebody in the country that does a better job recruiting,” Tsipis said of Frese. “She’s ferocious in that aspect, and those players always improve when they get here.”