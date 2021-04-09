New Badgers women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley announces coaching staff

“Scott is a home run hire,” Moseley said. “As a native of Wisconsin and star at Marquette, his roots in the state are deep, and his relationships and reputation with coaches and players is unmatched. I am confident his presence both on the court and on the recruiting trail will make an immediate impact.”

Barnosky served as an assistant under Moseley during her three seasons at Boston University, working primarily with the post players.

“I’m so excited to join the Wisconsin staff and am grateful to continue to work with and learn from Coach Moseley as we take on this new challenge together in Madison,” Barnosky said.

Barnosky was three-year captain at Tufts as a player and spent five years there as an assistant before joining Moseley at BU. Tufts had a 144-18 record during her time there as a coach.

“Kate is a rising star,” said Moseley. “I am so grateful for her commitment, drive, and selfless nature. She is a tireless worker and will do whatever the team or our program needs to be successful.”