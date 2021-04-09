New Badgers women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley announces coaching staff

Marisa Moseley has assembled her coaching staff for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team, bringing in one coach with extensive ties to the state and two with connections to her own career.
Moseley announced Friday that Scott Merritt has been hired as associate head coach and Kate Barnosky and Carolina Doty have been named assistant coaches.
“In putting together my staff, I was committed to selecting individuals who are winners at their cores,” Moseley said. “Each of these coaches are incredible people first and skilled professionals second.”
Merritt, a former All-State player at Wauwatosa East, was a 6-foot-10 forward at Marquette from 2001-04. He finished as the Golden Eagles’ all-time leader in games played and ranks 30th on the scoring list (1,049), 14th in rebounds (697) and fifth in blocked shots (113).
After playing nine years overseas he spent six years as an assistant coach with the MU women’s team before leaving last year to be an assistant at Illinois.
“I’m excited to get back to the state of Wisconsin, a state that’s rich with talent,” Merritt said. “I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to work alongside a coach like Marisa. She’s a high-character leader with an unmatched ability to connect with people.”
The Golden Eagles had a successful run during his time as an assistant under Carolyn Kieger, reaching as high as No. 8 in the AP poll in 2019, winning three Big East Conference titles and advancing to three consecutive NCAA tournaments.
“Scott is a home run hire,” Moseley said. “As a native of Wisconsin and star at Marquette, his roots in the state are deep, and his relationships and reputation with coaches and players is unmatched. I am confident his presence both on the court and on the recruiting trail will make an immediate impact.”
Barnosky served as an assistant under Moseley during her three seasons at Boston University, working primarily with the post players.
“I’m so excited to join the Wisconsin staff and am grateful to continue to work with and learn from Coach Moseley as we take on this new challenge together in Madison,” Barnosky said.
Barnosky was three-year captain at Tufts as a player and spent five years there as an assistant before joining Moseley at BU. Tufts had a 144-18 record during her time there as a coach.
“Kate is a rising star,” said Moseley. “I am so grateful for her commitment, drive, and selfless nature. She is a tireless worker and will do whatever the team or our program needs to be successful.”
Doty’s ties to Moseley go back to their time at UConn, where Moseley was an assistant for nine years and Doty was a member of three NCAA championship teams. She averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in five years, missing the 2010-11 season due to a knee injury.
"I am absolutely thrilled to begin this journey with Wisconsin women's basketball alongside Marisa and the rest of the coaching staff,” Doty said. “We are ready to get to work and bring success we believe the team is capable of to life."
After graduating in 2012 with a degree in sports management, Doty worked in sports related businesses, including the past three years as an account manager for Nike working with the WNBA and G League.
“Caroline is the perfect piece to my complete my staff puzzle,” said Moseley. “Her experience as a two-time national champion at UConn and work in the corporate world have prepared her for this next step in her journey. I have no doubt our players and recruits are going to flock to Caroline.”