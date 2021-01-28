Nebraska sends Badgers women's basketball team to ninth straight loss

LINCOLN, Neb. — With 19 points and 13 rebounds Thursday, junior forward Imani Lewis posted her fourth consecutive triple-double and seventh this season.

Bright spots were few otherwise for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team, which was dealt its ninth straight loss 84-68 by Nebraska.

The Badgers (3-11, 0-11 Big Ten Conference) held leads of 5-2 and 7-6 before the Cornhuskers (9-5, 7-4) took control, going ahead by 19 points en route to a 43-27 halftime lead.

Sam Haiby’s 24 points led five players scoring in double figures for Nebraska, which shot 54% (34-for-63) from the field and 84.6% (11-for-13) from the line.

“I thought … field goal percentage, and five people in double figures was just because we were willing to move the basketball, really go inside-outside, really look to attack,” Huskers coach Amy Williams told the Lincoln Journal Star. “We got great shots, we were shot-ready, and we had that balanced scoring, and that’s really important.”

Sophomores Sydney Hilliard and Sara Stapleton scored 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Badgers, who shot 34.3% (23-for-67) from the field and 69% (20-for-29) from the line.