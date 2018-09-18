Alex Luehring has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA to play this season for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
Luehring transferred to UW this summer from UW-Green Bay in order to be closer to her father Lester, who was suffering from kidney cancer. He passed away on Aug. 30 at age 54.
Luehring, a 6-foot-2 wing from Verona, applied for a family hardship waiver to the NCAA requirement that transfers sit out one season.
Luehring redshirted her freshman season at Green Bay and will have four years of eligibility at UW.
“As a program we’re so excited for Alex to be able to join us completely,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “After having a redshirt year I think the ability to be involved in practices and travel with the team and play in the games will be a great benefit to Alex in her transition, as well as beneficial for our team.”
Tsipis said he expects Luehring to compete for regular playing time this season.
“She jumped right in when she got here this summer,” he said. “She brings a different element as somebody at that size who can shoot the ball well. She has a year of very high level Division I practice under her belt and that’s helped our five freshmen too. She is going through things new with them but she understands the mentality to bring to practice every day.”
Luehring averaged 20.5 points during her senior year at Verona as she was named to the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Girls Basketball First Team and the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state first team. She also was named Big Eight Conference Player of the Year.