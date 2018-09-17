Alex Luehring has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA to play this season for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
Luehring transferred to UW this summer from UW-Green Bay in order to be closer to her father Lester, who was suffering from kidney cancer. He passed away on Aug. 30 at age 54.
Luehring, a 6-foot-2 wing from Verona, applied for a family hardship waiver to the NCAA requirement that transfers sit out one season.
Luehring redshirted her freshman season at Green Bay and will have four years of eligibility at UW.
She averaged 20.5 points during her senior year at Verona as she was named to the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Girls Basketball First Team and the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state first team. She also was named Big Eight Conference Player of the Year.