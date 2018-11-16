Morgan Paige wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do with her life after graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 2014.
But she knew what she wasn’t going to do.
“I was very adamant that I wasn’t going into coaching,” Paige said.
Yeah, right.
To the surprise of just about nobody who knows her, Paige will return Saturday to the Kohl Center as an assistant coach for North Dakota State as the Bison (2-1) take on the Badgers (2-0).
Coincidentally, the last time the Badgers started a season with two victories was during Paige’s senior season of 2013-14. The 5-foot-9 guard from Marion, Iowa, would go on to finish her career with 1,224 points, 18th on UW’s all-time scoring list.
After one year overseas playing in Romania, she returned home and finally embraced her destiny.
“I was like, hello, you’re being dumb,” Paige said. “This is what you’re supposed to be doing. Why are you being stubborn? I woke up. I realized I wanted to coach and started to pursue that.”
That Paige would eventually come around to that decision seemed inevitable considering her family’s total immersion in basketball. Her parents, Ellis and Sherryl, met as basketball players at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Sherryl was a long-time high school coach who coached Morgan at Marion High School, while Ellis has been active in youth and club coaching over the years. Morgan’s younger brother, Marcus, was an All-American guard at North Carolina and is now playing in Serbia after playing last year with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.
Paige said her parents were enthusiastic in support of her decision to get into the family business.
“My mom said I told you so,” Paige said. “She was like, you’ve been fighting this for years. My dad was super excited. He was excited to have a team again, to have somebody to watch and cheer on again. He was like, yes, now I have games two times a week.
“They’re so excited. They just love basketball. They can’t help it. They love that I have a team and that they can be a part of a program again. They’re fully invested in whatever I do. They’re so cute.”
And while her brother has uttered similar protestations in the past, Morgan wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up coaching as well when he decides to give up playing.
“Whenever we talk he’s asking me questions about how the program is being run, what kind of schemes are we using,” she said. “I tell him, you’re talking coach, do you realize that? You can be in denial, but you’re in coach speak right now. I doubt he’ll be able to fight it.”
Morgan’s first step in the coaching world was as a graduate assistant at Iowa State under veteran coach Bill Fennelly. It was supposed to be a two-year position but after the first season she got a call from North Dakota State coach Maren Walseth, a former Penn State player who was an assistant with the Nittany Lions while Paige played for the Badgers.
Having played four years in the Big Ten and spent one season with a Big 12 program, Paige had an adjustment to make when she came to the Summit League. That was especially true in recruiting.
“The first three months it was hard because I didn’t understand the level,” Paige said. “I had to learn when I was out recruiting what a BCS kid looks like and what a mid-major kid looks like. To me, I’d just see a good basketball player. Well, no, they’re being recruited by Florida and Texas. You can’t watch those kids. That was really hard for me because I just really like good basketball players.”
Paige, 26, is in her third season with the Bison, working primarily with the guards and sharing in recruiting duties. While she aspires to become a head coach some day, she’s content to learn and develop her coaching skills in Fargo.
“I’m still really young to this industry and learning how to navigate it and grow in my skills and my networking,” Paige said. “Coaching is where my passion is and I’m going to keep pushing that and if that ends up being a bigger job in the future, that will be great. But right now I’m just trying to focus on getting better at what my weaknesses are and then be really, really good at what I do well.
“I feel like I will end up head coaching at some point. I feel like I’m nowhere near that and that stresses me out. Right now I really enjoy the player development part of assistant coaching and being able to develop kids and have that relationship so that you can push them to be better, whether it’s in the gym or in the classroom or as a person.
“I feel like if I can keep growing in that regard, the personal goal of being a head coach or being at the BCS level will take care of itself. I’ve never set a timeline for myself, it’s just how can I get better each day.”
Paige, who played under Lisa Stone and Bobbie Kelsey during her UW career, has gotten to know coach Jonathan Tsipis and his staff while on the recruiting trail and is excited about the progress she sees in her former team.
She’s also excited to be headed back to the Kohl Center, although she wasn’t aware that the game would be scheduled until late in the process.
“They didn’t tell me until it was almost finalized because they knew I’d freak out,” Paige said. “I still follow them and I’m really excited for what Tsip is doing.
“It will be exciting on my side to be able to share with our girls that this is what I got to do. This is another way that you can get to know me better because this is where I got to play. When I was your age I was handling this. I think that’s a really cool experience that not everybody gets to share.”