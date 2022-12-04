Monona Grove grad McKenna Warnock shines in area return against Wisconsin

Playing in her hometown wasn’t something McKenna Warnock got the chance to experience last season with the Iowa women’s basketball.

The 2019 Monona Grove grad was sidelined due to injury in the Hawkeyes’ trip to the Kohl Center last year. The former Silver Eagles star made the most of her final game in Madison Sunday as the 6-foot-1 wing scored 13 points in 10th-ranked Iowa’s 102-71 win over the Badgers.

“I’m really happy for her,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "This is her last time coming home to Madison, and last year she was hurt here, so being able to come back and have a really great game here, I’m really happy for her.”

Warnock added: “It’s always nice to come back to your hometown; everybody loves doing that, but it’s always a great crowd too. A lot of Hawk fans out there and we have the best fans in the country, so it’s just amazing.”

It was another sound performance in Madison for Warnock, who scored 14 points and added three rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ 84-70 win in her last appearance at the Kohl Center Feb. 28, 2021.

She picked up right where she left off on Sunday.

Warnock was a perfect 4 for 4 from the field, including 3 for 3 from behind the arc, to score 11 points in the first quarter. Her triple in the final seconds of the opening 10 minutes sparked a 24-4 extended run for the Hawkeyes that swung momentum squarely in Iowa’s favor.

“It’s definitely nice to see a couple shots go down right away," Warnock said. "That always helps the nerves, especially on the road and when you haven’t seen it in the past couple games. I think it was just really good passing from my teammates, they were looking for me and they were going in, so that’s always helpful at the beginning of the game.”

One of said teammates, Caitlin Clark, had a record day as the junior guard scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists to become the Big Ten’s all-time leader with her seventh-career triple-double. Warnock said “it’s amazing playing against someone,” of Clark’s caliber in practice, praise she received right back from the league’s reigning scoring champion, consensus All-American and league Player of the Year.

“I think Ken’s like the Swiss army knife to our team,” Clark said. “You never know if she’s going to drive the ball to the basket, if she’s going to hit 3s; she’s probably one of our best defenders, if not the best defender on our team. She’s always getting difficult matchups, whether it’s a post player one night or a guard another night. You never know what you’re going to need out of her, but she’s always stepping up to the plate.”

Clark certainly grabs the headlines for the Hawkeyes. Along with fifth-year senior Monika Czinano, Clark is on the watch list for the Wade Trophy, which is awarded to the best player in women’s college basketball.

Bluder knows that the type of recognition Clark and Czinano receive wouldn’t be without the likes of Warnock.

“She’s in there rebounding, she’s feisty on defense; she’ll hit those 3s and bring out the defense, and I’m really happy for her, but I’m also happy for the academic side,” Bluder said of the dentistry major.

“She’s one of the leaders and maybe everybody else doesn’t respect how much McKenna does for our team, but we do and we know.”

Plenty of locals know just how good of a player Warnock is, too. Seeing the support from Silver Eagles fans who were among the 3,926 in attendance isn't lost on Warnock.

“It’s super cool, even through these four years," Warnock said. "I’m extremely blessed to have had such a good upbringing and such a good hometown, and I’m super blessed to be a Hawkeye as well."