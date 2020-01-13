Michigan State shuts down Imani Lewis in 2nd half to beat Badgers women's basketball team

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Imani Lewis was shut down in the second half Sunday, which meant that the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team also was shut down.
Lewis recorded her sixth consecutive double-double, but was held scoreless in the second half as Michigan State turned a close game into a 69-52 blowout victory before a crowd of 6,174 at the Breslin Center.
Lewis, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way for the Badgers (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) as they dropped into a four-way tie for last place in the conference with Minnesota, Penn State and Illinois.
The six straight double-doubles is the third longest streak in UW history. Theresa Huff put together streaks of eight games in 1983 and seven games in 1982.
Sophomore Nia Clouden scored 20 points to lead the Spartans (9-7, 2-3).
A field goal by Lewis gave the Badgers a 33-31 lead late in the first half, but those would be her last points of the game as she was held scoreless on just one shot in the second half.
Clouden hit a 3-pointer to close out the first half and start out a 14-0 run as the Spartans scored the first 11 points of the second half to open up a 45-33 lead. The Badgers never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
“Imani Lewis has to get shots,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “She takes one shot in the second half in 13 minutes. That’s on me and my staff. I’ve got to do a better job of making sure we put her in position and that she takes shots there.”
The Spartans took advantage of 12 UW turnovers in the second half, turning them into 16 points as they outscored the Badgers 35-19 after the intermission.
“Obviously, offensively we have to be better,” Tsipis said. “You score 19 points in the second half you’re not going to put yourself in a position (to win) no matter how well you play defensively.”
Senior Abby Laszewski was the only other UW player in double figures with 11 points.
Senior Suzanne Gilreath had six points on two 3-pointers, as she moved past current UW-Milwaukee coach Kyle (Black) Rechlicz for fifth place in career 3-pointers with 193. She needs 13 more to catch Taylor Wurtz for fourth.
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 30 5-9 1-2 5 0 0 1 11
Lewis 31 4-7 4-4 13 4 0 7 12
Van Leeuwen 26 0-5 1-2 5 2 5 1 1
Beverley 26 1-8 0-0 0 1 2 1 3
Hilliard 30 3-8 1-2 3 1 1 3 7
Gilreath 15 2-4 0-0 0 1 0 2 6
Pospisilova 17 1-5 0-0 5 0 0 2 3
Stauffacher 8 0-0 2-2 1 0 1 0 2
Bragg 5 0-0 2-2 4 2 2 0 2
Stapleton 6 0-0 1-2 1 0 0 0 1
Luehring 6 1-4 2-2 0 1 0 0 4
Mathiason 1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Crowley 1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 17-51 14-18 39 9 11 20 52
MICHIGAN STATE
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Hollie 23 1-3 0-0 2 3 3 1 2
Belles 15 3-8 1-2 5 4 0 0 7
McCutcheon 27 1-5 0-0 2 1 4 4 3
Joiner 27 2-7 0-0 2 1 1 2 6
Clouden 37 7-14 2-2 2 2 5 1 20
Ozment 17 3-5 2-3 1 2 2 1 8
Ayrault 15 3-7 0-0 6 1 0 1 7
Parks 19 3-10 0-0 8 4 0 1 6
Winston 13 3-3 1-2 1 1 4 0 8
Dodd 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Hendrickson 4 1-3 0-0 0 0 1 0 2
Jacqmain 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27-65 6-9 39 19 20 12 69
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 21 21 7 12 — 52
Michigan State 18 16 17 18 — 69
3-pointers — W 4-15 (Gilreath 2-4, Pospisilova 1-2, Beverley 1-4, Hilliard 0-1, Luehring 0-2, Van Leeuwen 0-2), MS 9-20 (Clouden 4-7, Joiner 2-5, Winston 1-1, Ayrault 1-2, Hendrickson 0-1, McCutcheon 0-4). Blocks — W 4 (Laszewski 2, Lewis 2), MS 2 (Balles 1, Ayrault 1). Steals — W 1 (Lewis), MS 9 (Winston 3, Ozment 2, Hollie 1, Clouden 1, Ayrault 1, Parks 1). Field goal percentage — W .333, MS .415. Free throw percentage — W .778, MS .667. Att. — 6,174.