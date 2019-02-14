Members of the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team no longer have to face questions as to why they haven’t been able to beat a Top 25 opponent.
Not after Thursday night’s performance.
Senior forward Marsha Howard scored 20 of her game-high 28 points in the first half and the Badgers earned a wire-to-wire 79-62 victory over No. 24 Michigan State in a Big Ten Conference game at the Kohl Center.
The last time the Badgers posted a victory over a ranked team was in 2013, a span of 32 games.
“I thought the best thing our team did today was respond when something didn’t go our way,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said.
Most everything went the right way for the Badgers (12-13, 3-10 Big Ten), who snapped a three-game slide.
Howard had a layup and a 3-pointer and the defense made seven straight stops as UW took an 8-0 lead. Senior guard Kelly Karlis scored seven points in the first quarter to help spring the Badgers to a 22-8 lead. UW led 46-27 at the half, eventually going ahead by as many as 27 points.
“We just have to play to our strengths, continue to hit shots and continue to battle,” said Howard, who made 10 of 18 shots and recorded five rebounds and four steals.
Karlis finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
Shay Colley had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans (17-7, 7-6), who turned the ball over 16 times and had 11 shots blocked.
“It feels great, but we aren’t done yet,” said sophomore guard Nya Beverley, who had 12 points, four assists and four rebounds. “We still have five more games and then the Big Ten tournament, so we just have to keep fighting and playing hard.”
MICHIGAN STATE
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Colley 40 6-15 10-13 9 3 4 6 24
Clouden 34 5-11 5-7 3 3 1 1 16
McCutcheon 30 2-10 2-2 1 2 1 0 7
Cooks 19 1-8 0-0 3 4 0 3 3
Allen 17 0-5 0-0 2 4 0 2 0
Cook 17 4-6 0-0 3 4 0 1 8
Gaines 29 1-6 0-0 12 2 2 3 2
Hollie 7 1-3 0-0 1 3 0 0 2
Belles 4 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Hendrickson 3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 20-66 17-22 41 25 8 16 62
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Howard 34 10-18 7-7 5 0 2 2 28
Karlis 35 3-10 5-6 10 2 1 1 13
Beverley 34 5-9 1-4 4 3 4 1 12
Lewis 27 3-10 2-2 4 3 2 0 8
Van Leeuwen 34 0-3 4-6 3 3 8 6 4
Laszewski 17 3-4 3-4 4 1 1 1 9
Gilreath 18 1-5 0-0 1 2 0 0 3
Hale 1 0-0 2-2 1 0 0 0 2
Totals 25-59 24-31 42 14 18 11 79
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Michigan State 8 19 14 21 — 62
Wisconsin 22 24 19 14 — 79
3-pointers — MS 5-21 (Colley 2-5, Clouden 1-3, Cooks 1-4, McCutcheon 1-7, Allen 0-1, Gaines 0-1), W 5-14 (Karlis 2-4, Howard 1-2, Beverley 1-2, Gilreath 1-4, Lewis 0-1, Van Leeuwen 0-1). Blocks — MS 4 (Gaines 4), W 11 (Karlis 5, Lewis 4, Laszewski 2). Steals — MS 7 (McCutcheon 3, Cook 2, Gaines 2), W 10 (Howard 4, Van Leeuwen 3, Karlis 1, Beverley 1, Laszewski 1). Field goal percentage — MS .303, W .424. Free throw percentage — MS .773, W .774. Att. — 3,356.