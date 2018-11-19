Game-winning opportunities don’t come along that often and Marsha Howard wasn’t going to miss her chance.
With the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team trailing IUPUI by one point in the final seconds of overtime, Howard got a pass from Kendra Van Leeuwen around the free throw line, turned and saw an open path to the basket.
The senior drove down the lane an banked in a layup with five seconds remaining to give the Badgers a 65-64 victory and improve their record to 4-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
“It did seem like the sea just parted,” said Howard, who finished with a team-high 15 points despite missing considerable time with foul trouble. “When it came in I was doubled so I got it to Kendra and then they immediately doubled her so when she passed it back there was no one there. Straight line drive.
“It felt good. I guess it felt like how it would feel for anyone to make a game-winning basket. I had gotten down on myself for missing that free throw when I knew I could’ve tied the game up. But then to continue to play through that adversity and be able to finish off the game felt great.”
Howard had missed the second of two free throws with 16.4 seconds left that would have tied the game. That seemingly gave IUPUI (3-1) a chance to run the clock down and draw a foul and extend its lead.
The Jaguars got the ball to guard Holly Hoopingarner, who had made all 14 of her free throw attempts this season. But instead of fouling her, the Badgers patiently shadowed her and then trapped her close to the sideline, allowing Van Leeuwen to have a chance to come around and grab the ball for a tie-up, with the alternate possession giving the ball to the Badgers with 10.6 seconds left.
“Everyone was working hard and we’re all rotating,” said Van Leeuwen, a junior. “I just saw an opportunity. They were doubling and she had her eyes down and I went for it. This time I made sure I grabbed the ball.”
Van Leeuwen had missed out on a similar opportunity late in regulation and IUPUI ended up hitting a shot to take a 58-56 lead.
Freshman Imani Lewis scored on a layup to tie the game, but the Jaguars regained the lead 59-58 on a free throw by Katelyn O’Reilly. Lewis evened it up again with one of two foul shots with 33.9 seconds left.
IUPUI came up empty on its next possession and the Badgers got the ball back with 24 seconds left with a shot at the win in regulation. But their last play broke down and sophomore Niya Beverley missed a wild shot at the buzzer.
Beverley came back and hit a big jumper in overtime that gave UW a 62-61 lead with 1:25 left. IUPUI answered with a 3-pointer by Sydney Roule. Howard then got fouled, made her first foul shot but missed the second, not knowing that she would get a chance at redemption.
“Our team just kept fighting and kept fighting,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “It’s just a great non-conference basketball game.”
IUPUI, which already owned a road victory over Ole Miss, was led by 6-foot-2 sophomore center Macee Williams with 31 points.
“Obviously, Macee Williams is one of the top post players in the nation for a reason,” Tsipis said.
The Badgers tried a variety of players on her, rotating Lewis, junior Abby Laszewski and Howard, with each of them piling up fouls.
Lewis eventually fouled out and Howard picked up her fourth foul with about three minutes left in the third quarter and didn’t return until the middle of the fourth.
“She was really tough and she knew how to use her body extremely well, which gave her an advantage,” Howard said. “Being able to maneuver and finish with both hands is also a really good thing when you’re a post player. So for us it was just dialing in and trying to make her make contested fouls and attempting to limit our fouls.”
Fredickson out
Junior forward Courtney Fredrickson, who suffered a knee injury last Tuesday at UW-Milwaukee, will undergo surgery later this month and miss the remainder of the season, Tsipis said. She will be able to redshirt and have two years of eligibility remaining.
IUPUI
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
O’Reilly 34 0-4 4-6 10 2 2 1 4
Williams 39 10-19 9-14 7 3 2 1 31
Hoppingarner 35 4-16 0-0 2 2 0 2 10
Roule 31 3-6 0-0 1 2 1 3 9
Hall 38 2-7 0-0 5 1 2 1 6
Ramey 2 1-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 3
Beier 17 0-2 0-0 2 0 3 2 0
Allen 10 0-2 1-2 1 2 0 0 1
Brown 19 0-0 0-0 3 4 2 0 0
Totals 20-58 14-22 38 16 12 10 64
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Karlis 29 2-9 2-3 9 1 2 1 7
Howard 32 7-14 1-3 7 4 1 5 15
Lewis 25 5-15 2-5 11 5 1 1 12
Van Leeuwen 40 2-6 0-0 6 3 0 0 5
Beverley 40 5-12 0-2 3 0 6 0 12
Bragg 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0
Mueller 2 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 2
Laszewski 22 4-9 1-2 6 3 0 0 9
Luehring 24 1-3 0-0 2 3 2 0 3
Totals 27-70 6-15 47 18 16 12 65
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
IUPUI 17 16 10 16 5 — 64
Wisconsin 15 16 15 13 6 — 65
3-pointers — I 10-29 (Roule 3-6, Williams 2-3, Hall 2-6, Hoppingarner 2-8, Ramey 1-2, O’Reilly 0-2, Beier 0-2), W 5-10 (Beverley 2-3, Luehring 1-2, Van Leeuwen 1-2, Karlis 1-3). Blocks — I 1 (Williams), W 5 (Laszewski 3, Lewis 1, Howard 1). Steals — I 6 (O’Reilly 4, Roule 1, Hoppingarner 1), W 5 (Van Leeuwen 2, Howard 1, Beverley 1, Lewis 1). Field goal percentage — I .345, W .386. Free throw percentage — I .636, W .400. Att. — 2,902.