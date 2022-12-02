Madison East grad Erin Howard 'feels the love' playing against Wisconsin women's basketball

Erin Howard knows that for those not familiar with Madison, the city is a very tight-knit, supportive community.

Howard definitely felt the love Thursday night as the former Madison East standout played in her hometown for the first time since embarking on her college career. With over 100 family, friends and supporters in attendance, the redshirt senior scored nine points and added eight rebounds in Florida State's 92-87 win over Wisconsin women's basketball in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at the Kohl Center.

“It’s like life is coming full circle and it’s really amazing,” Howard said. “I came to a lot of games when I was growing up — all of the Badgers games, women’s and men’s — so finally having the opportunity to play in the Kohl Center in front of all of my friends and family is a surreal moment to have.”

Howard, who began her college career at Auburn after graduating from Madison East in 2018, transferred to the Seminoles ahead of the 2020-21 season. Her hometown team and Florida State hadn’t matched up with Wisconsin in either of Howard’s first two seasons in garnet and gold.

That changed when she got the news about this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge schedule.

“It’s been circled on my calendar since I heard about the game. Coach Brooke (Wyckoff) actually FaceTimed me one day and was like, ‘You’ll never guess who we’re playing for the ACC/Big Ten match-up.’ I told her, ‘No way, y’all had to pull one out.’”

Said Wyckoff: “I was super excited for Erin. She was just ecstatic tobe home. She's been excited for this. She was super happy all the way here in the last few days.”

Howard, a 6-foot-1 forward, got to get a taste of home right away upon the team’s arrival in Madison Wednesday with brisk temperatures and a meeting with her older sister at the team’s hotel, and later got a chance to reminisce with two close friends at dinner.

“Flying in and landing I just had that comforting feeling like ‘I’m home,’” she said.

“I’m obviously more used to (the cold) than the team, but I’ve been down south for about five years now so the wind and cold air hit me pretty hard."

It truly felt like home when Howard was introduced among the Seminoles' starting lineup, getting a warm reception from the Purgolders' faithful. That later became a strong cheer when Howard sank her first 3-point basket of the night with 8 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give the Seminoles a 26-10 lead.

Howard added two more triples before halftime, drawing rave reviews from the honorary Florida State fans, much to the delight of Wyckoff.

“Erin had a really, really good contingency here to support her, which was really cool to see,” she said. “Some players might get nervous about that, and she didn’t. She was confident. She was ready.”

Among those in attendance were Howard’s father, James Howard, who played for the Badgers in 1972. Erin Howard said that during her recruitment, her dad didn’t play any factor in persuading her towards potentially playing for his alma mater — Erin Howard received a scholarship offer from previous Wisconsin coach Jonathan Tsipis.

“I just wanted her to enjoy her time in college and enjoy the experience," James Howard said. "Nothing specific other than have a good time, get a good education and make sure you have some good times when you look back on them. I think she did that. She’s enjoying everything she’s doing and that’s all you really want for your kids.”

Erin Howard, who already obtained her undergraduate degree and is currently working on her masters, certainly agreed with how Thursday night’s proceedings went.

“Honestly, I think this might be my favorite college game I’ve ever been a part of," she said. "My support system at home … I don’t think a lot of people can understand that aren’t from Madison how much of a community it is.

“It’s a really good feeling and the love is just unmatched. I think it’s probably a top-two game I’ve been a part of during my college career.”