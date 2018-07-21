Kathi Bennett was intrigued when she saw that Edgewood College was looking for a part-time assistant women’s basketball coach. But at the same time, a little hesitant.
“I called the line and hung up three times,” Bennett said. “On the fourth, I left a message.”
Head coach Chaia Huff was on vacation but got an email alert that she had missed a call from a Kathi Bennett on her office phone.
“I was like, that can’t be THE Kathi Bennett,” Huff said. “I knew her dad was basketball royalty and I obviously know who her brother is. I had heard of her and I Googled her real quick after I got her message and I was like wow.”
Huff returned the call and before long she had her new assistant coach and Bennett was back in the game that has helped define her family.
“To be brutally honest, I feel like I need Edgewood women’s basketball more than they need me,” said Bennett, who had been out of the game since she resigned as head coach at Northern Illinois in 2015. “I was a bit broken and this is a great opportunity for me to get back in the game.
“I’ve really missed being between the lines and the relationships that come along with coaching. I’m excited because I’ve learned a lot from my experiences and it’s great just to have the chance to share that and grow myself.”
Bennett, daughter of former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Dick Bennett and sister of Virginia coach Tony Bennett, brings 24 years of college coaching experience, including two seasons as an assistant at UW under coach Lisa Stone from 2008-10.
She returned to Madison after leaving Northern Illinois and has been working for an athletic equipment supply firm.
“I’ll still have my full-time job, so my lifestyle isn’t going to change that much,” said Bennett, 55. “I’ve gotten accustomed to not being recruiting or being so stressed all the time.”
She’s also looking forward to working with Huff, who is in her third season as Edgewood coach. The Eagles went 0-25 in her first season but improved to 11-14 last season with a roster that included 10 freshmen.
“Chaia’s passion and fire and love for the game and her players is contagious,” Bennett said. “She has that ‘it’ factor. She’s already changed the culture. You can tell that they’re so excited about the players they have, the players coming in and everything that Edgewood is about. To be a part of that and feel that is very exciting for me.”
Likewise, Huff is thrilled to be working with somebody with a resume like Bennett’s, which includes head coaching stints at Marycrest College, UW-Oshkosh, Evansville, Indiana and NIU. Despite her considerable Division I experience, it’s her seven years at Division III Oshkosh that is particularly intriguing in that it included a national championship in 1996.
“Edgewood is a small private college, but I’ve got big dreams for our program,” Huff said. “So her having that experience and knowing what that’s like is a big deal for me. She loved her time at D III and that’s a big deal for us.
“She’s a builder, that’s what she does. And that’s what I’ve been doing at Edgewood. We really connected right away. She’s interested in all the same things that I am. We connected really well.”