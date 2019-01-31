COLLEGE PARK, Md. — When Kaila Charles got going, there was no stopping the Maryland women’s basketball team.
The University of Wisconsin held Charles in check for the first half, but the junior standout broke loose in the second half to lead No. 11 Maryland to a 75-57 victory on Thursday night.
Charles, a 6-foot-1 guard, scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, including eight in a 12-0 run that allowed the Terrapins (19-2, 8-2 Big Ten Conference) to blow the game open early in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Imani Lewis scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Badgers (11-11, 2-8). Seniors Marsha Howard and Kelly Karlis each contributed 10 points.
The Badgers led briefly early in the second quarter and trailed just 39-34 following a 7-0 run midway through the third period on two baskets by Howard and a three-point play by sophomore Niya Beverley.
Another three-point play by Beverley late in that quarter made it 49-41 before the Terps put the game away, scoring the last three points of the third quarter and the first nine of the fourth quarter to make it 61-41. Charles did most of the damage with three baskets and two free throws in that stretch.
“They’re a very, very talented team and Kaila Charles is an All-American-level player and a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “She goes 8-for-10. You can’t let her get to the free throw line, you can’t let her get shots around the paint because then she gets more and more confidence and now all of the sudden that 15-footer starts to go in a little bit more and that puts more pressure on the rest of your defense as you’re coming over to help.”
Maryland, which leads the Big Ten in rebounding margin at plus-9.2 per game, had a 42-31 edge on the boards. That helped them to an 18-5 advantage in fast-break points.
“As good of a job as we did in the first half in transition, in the second half they hurt us in that,” Tsipis said. “We didn’t get matched up, we allowed them to get to the free throw line.”