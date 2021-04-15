Jackie MacMullan says new Badgers women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley is 'a star'

Jackie MacMullan’s been around enough basketball coaches to hone her instincts about them.

The veteran NBA reporter played Division I basketball at the University of New Hampshire before embarking on a nearly 40-year career covering the pro game and has coauthored books with basketball legends such as Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Geno Auriemma.

So when MacMullan heaps praise on Marisa Moseley, the new University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach, her opinion carries weight.

“You mark my words: Within five years, Wisconsin’s going to be in the NCAA Tournament,” MacMullan said on an episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" posted Wednesday. “Because that’s how good Marisa Mosely is. I really love her.”

MacMullan — a longtime resident of the Boston area who spent decades working for the Boston Globe — met Moseley through MacMullan’s organization Shooting Touch, which uses basketball as a tool to help minority students in inner-city Boston and Rwanda. Moseley was the coach at her alma mater Boston University before taking the Badgers’ job and joined the board of Shooting Touch with MacMullan.