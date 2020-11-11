It's unanimous: Indiana picked to win Big Ten Conference women's basketball title

Indiana was picked as the favorite to win the Big Ten women’s basketball title this season by both the league's 14 coaches and a media panel, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Hoosiers return four starters and nine letterwinners as they pursue the first Big Ten title since 1982, the first season the conference sponsored women’s basketball.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The coaches picked Maryland to finish second, followed by Michigan, Northwestern and Ohio State. The media had the same five top schools, with Northwestern picked second, followed by Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State.

Michigan junior Naz Hillmon and Rutgers senior Arella Guirantes tied for Preseason Player of the Year honors in the coaches’ voting, while Northwestern senior Lindsey Pulliam was chosen by the media.

Both panels agreed on the 10-player Preseason All-Big Ten team, with Hillmon, Guirantes and Pulliam joined by Grace Berger and Ali Patberg of Indiana, Monika Czinano of Iowa, Ashley Owusu of Maryland, Nia Clouden of Michigan State, Veronica Burton of Northwestern and Dorka Juhasz of Ohio State.

Guirantes and Pulliam were unanimous picks by both groups, with Hillmon and Juhasz also chosen unanimously by the coaches.