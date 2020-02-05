Instant impact: Badgers' Sydney Hilliard makes an impression as one of Big Ten's top freshmen

There are certain events in life that tend to stick in the memory bank forever. You know, things like meeting your spouse for the first time or your first look at a newborn baby.

Add to Jonathan Tsipis’ list the first time he saw Sydney Hilliard play basketball.

“I can tell you exactly where I saw her first, in Stoughton at an event in the third week of April,” said Tsipis.

That was April 2016 and Tsipis was fresh on the job as University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach and was making the rounds on the first recruiting weekend. He went to the AAU event in Stoughton to check out Macy Weaver, who had orally committed to previous UW coach Bobbie Kelsey but would ultimately accept a scholarship from Arkansas.

After watching Weaver’s game, Tsipis went over to watch two teams from Wisconsin Academy playing on adjacent courts. Soon his attention was focused on the younger team where a certain red-headed point guard and captured his attention.