Injuries aside, Verona's Grace Mueller treasures her time as a Badger

She was finally healthy enough to get on the court for those nine games last season, including her only start against Tennessee State in a Thanksgiving tournament in Nashville. She scored eight points in each of the last two non-conference games against Chicago State and Evansville.

Those would turn out to be not only her career-high games, but also her last games. The day before the Big Ten Conference opener against Minnesota she came down on a teammate’s foot in practice, suffering a fractured left ankle and high ankle sprain, requiring another surgery and ending her season.

She was cleared to begin working out this past August and participate when practice started in October. But during the fifth practice she went down with a severe back spasm. An MRI revealed that same disk had herniated again and there also was a cyst on another vertebra that could’ve been cancerous. That turned out to not be the case, but it was decided then that her basketball career was over.

And those are just the physical traumas she’s endured.

