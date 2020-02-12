Injuries aside, Verona's Grace Mueller treasures her time as a Badger

Nine games. A total of 62 minutes. Twenty-one points and 13 rebounds.
Statistically, that’s the measure of Grace Mueller’s four-year career with the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball program.
But numbers don’t begin to tell the story of Mueller’s experience as a Badger.
Hers is a tale of an improbable opportunity to fulfill a childhood dream only to encounter an unimaginable succession of injuries and now she’s come out with her spirit intact and a new passion in her heart.
“I don’t think anybody could’ve predicted this,” Mueller said. “It’s definitely not what I expected. I know for me this experience is something that’s helped me grow a ton.
“Even though it’s been painful both physically and mentally, it’s been amazing to be here and be a part of this team. It brings me a lot of happiness.”
That happiness, however, has been accompanied by a lot of agony for Mueller, a 6-foot-2 forward from Verona High School.
It started her freshman year with a herniated disk in her lower back that sidelined her until January, when it was determined she would be best served by redshirting. Her second year was ended by a torn ACL in her right knee in October, which required surgery and sidelined her until the following July.
She was finally healthy enough to get on the court for those nine games last season, including her only start against Tennessee State in a Thanksgiving tournament in Nashville. She scored eight points in each of the last two non-conference games against Chicago State and Evansville.
Those would turn out to be not only her career-high games, but also her last games. The day before the Big Ten Conference opener against Minnesota she came down on a teammate’s foot in practice, suffering a fractured left ankle and high ankle sprain, requiring another surgery and ending her season.
She was cleared to begin working out this past August and participate when practice started in October. But during the fifth practice she went down with a severe back spasm. An MRI revealed that same disk had herniated again and there also was a cyst on another vertebra that could’ve been cancerous. That turned out to not be the case, but it was decided then that her basketball career was over.
And those are just the physical traumas she’s endured.
“One thing that I don’t think is talked about enough in sports is injuries and how much they really affect your life,” she said. “It’s not only not being able to play the game, but the separation from your teammates when you’re not able to travel, the impact it has on your mental health.
“I definitely struggled with some depression and anxiety, so for me it’s been a whole body experience, not just the parts of my body that have been injured. The only thing that’s gotten me through it is my faith.”
While her injuries have prevented her from even practicing for most of her career, they haven’t kept her from having an influence on the team.
“She’s always been a good teammate to help kids as they’ve gone through their own injuries,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “She’s always had a ton of enthusiasm. She’s great at keeping our bench engaged during games and she’s run me over a couple times jumping up.”
With her athletic career so frequently stymied, Mueller has been able to shift her focus toward her life after college. She will graduate in May with a double major in legal studies and psychology and a certificate in criminal justice. Her ambition is to be a special agent for a federal agency, ideally the FBI.
That goal was only intensified last summer when she had an internship with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with its internet crimes against children task force. She participated in most everything a special agent would, from viewing an autopsy to doing firearms training and even participating in a search and seizure of a suspect who was arrested on child pornography charges.
“It was an amazing experience that I didn’t want to end,” said Mueller, who is in the midst of setting up interviews to start her new career path.
But she still has time to reflect on her basketball career that is coming to an end.
Injuries aside, Mueller's UW career has been the realization of a dream that started when former UW coach Lisa Stone spoke at a church retreat while Mueller was in middle school.
“She explained to us what it meant to be a college athlete and what it took to get there,” Mueller said. “I know that on that day I made the goal that I wanted to be a Badger. That was my dream.
“So those nine games that I got to get some minutes, I definitely treasure every one of them. Getting to play on this court where I went to games as a little girl was just amazing.”
Although she is not cleared to play, the plan is for Mueller to get to step on the Kohl Center floor once more for game No. 10. Tsipis vows to find a spot to slip her into the lineup on Senior Day on Feb. 22 against Northwestern to inbound a pass, just as he did last year with Mueller’s former Verona teammate Lexy Richardson after her career was cut short by a knee injury.
“I will put Grace in the book, just for the Kohl Center faithful for Grace to be recognized that way,” he said.