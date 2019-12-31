Imani Lewis registers double-double in Badgers' road loss to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A big game by Imani Lewis wasn’t quite enough for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
Lewis, a sophomore forward, scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, but the Badgers saw a fourth-quarter rally come up short as they fell to Purdue 72-61 in a Big Ten Conference game Tuesday.
Junior Karissa McLaughlin scored 22 points and senior Dominique Oden had 20 to lead the Boilermakers (11-3, 2-0 Big Ten).
Seniors Abby Laszewski and Kendra Van Leeuwen each chipped in with 10 points for the Badgers (8-5, 0-2).
UW trailed 58-44 early in the fourth quarter before going on an 8-0 run to get within 58-52 with just over four minutes remaining. Lewis scored the first five points of that run and freshman Julie Pospisilova capped it with a 3-pointer.
But that was as close as UW would get, as Oden and McLaughlin each hit a 3-pointer to hold off the charge.
“I love how the way our kids continue to compete when things don’t go the way we want all the time,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “The kids competed on the road and put ourselves in the fourth quarter in a two-possession game to be able to have a chance to pull it out.”
Tsipis was pleased with the way Lewis responded to the challenge of matching up against senior Ae’rianna Harris, the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons.
“Knowing that to improve you have to play against the best, night in and night out she’s going to get that opportunity in the Big Ten,” Tsipis said. “I’m really proud of her. I thought the guards got her the ball in good positions to be successful, whether she scored it or got to the free throw line.”
Junior Niya Beverley had seven assists and Van Leeuwen had six.
Lewis’ 15 rebounds topped her previous high of 14 set last year against Marshall and her 20 points were just two shy of her best of 22 against Iowa last season.
McLaughlin did most of her damage early, scoring Purdue’s first 11 points and finishing the first half with 16. The Badgers did a better job of holding her in check in the second half, but her backcourt partner Oden stepped up with 16 of her 20 coming after the intermission.