Imani Lewis registers double-double in Badgers' road loss to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A big game by Imani Lewis wasn’t quite enough for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.

Lewis, a sophomore forward, scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, but the Badgers saw a fourth-quarter rally come up short as they fell to Purdue 72-61 in a Big Ten Conference game Tuesday.

Junior Karissa McLaughlin scored 22 points and senior Dominique Oden had 20 to lead the Boilermakers (11-3, 2-0 Big Ten).

Seniors Abby Laszewski and Kendra Van Leeuwen each chipped in with 10 points for the Badgers (8-5, 0-2).

UW trailed 58-44 early in the fourth quarter before going on an 8-0 run to get within 58-52 with just over four minutes remaining. Lewis scored the first five points of that run and freshman Julie Pospisilova capped it with a 3-pointer.

But that was as close as UW would get, as Oden and McLaughlin each hit a 3-pointer to hold off the charge.

“I love how the way our kids continue to compete when things don’t go the way we want all the time,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “The kids competed on the road and put ourselves in the fourth quarter in a two-possession game to be able to have a chance to pull it out.”