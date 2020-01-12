Imani Lewis records double-double in Badgers women's basketball team's loss to Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Imani Lewis was shut down in the second half Sunday, which meant that the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team also was shut down.

Lewis recorded her sixth consecutive double-double, but was held scoreless in the second half as Michigan State turned a close game into a 69-52 blowout victory before a crowd of 6,174 at the Breslin Center.

Lewis, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way for the Badgers (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) as they dropped into a four-way tie for last place in the conference with Minnesota, Penn State and Illinois.

The six straight double-doubles is the third longest streak in UW history. Theresa Huff put together streaks of eight games in 1983 and seven games in 1982.

Sophomore Nia Clouden scored 20 points to lead the Spartans (9-7, 2-3).

A field goal by Lewis gave the Badgers a 33-31 lead late in the first half, but those would be her last points of the game as she was held scoreless on just one shot in the second half.

Clouden hit a 3-pointer to close out the first half and start out a 14-0 run as the Spartans scored the first 11 points of the second half to open up a 45-33 lead. The Badgers never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.