Imani Lewis posts 5th straight double-double but UW women's basketball team falls to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Imani Lewis was her usual self Thursday night but that was not enough for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
Lewis recorded her fifth consecutive double-double with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds, but the Badgers stumbled in the second half as they fell to Nebraska 65-50 in a Big Ten Conference game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sophomore Leigha Brown scored 15 points off the bench to lead the Cornhuskers (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), with sophomore Sam Haiby and freshman Isabelle Bourne providing 11 points apiece.
Lewis, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, was the only player to score in double figures for the Badgers (9-6, 1-3). Freshman Sydney Hilliard had nine points, but Nebraska was able to hold down UW’s second-leading scorer, Abby Laszewski, to a season-low three points on 1-for-7 shooting.
“We had one post threat tonight,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “That’s the reality.
“We’ve got to have that third person who’s a willing scorer. On the perimeter side of things, we had a lot of people who made one or two shots, but we’ve got to have that balance to take the heat off of Imani and Abby.”
The Badgers actually got off to a strong start, jumping out to a 10-5 lead behind six points from Lewis. But then Brown, the Cornhuskers’ leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, came off the bench and scored eight consecutive points, including a pair of 3-pointers. That triggered an 11-0 run and Nebraska never trailed again.
“Leah Brown came in and did what she’s very effective at,” Tsipis said. “The problem is we let her get really comfortable. As soon as she comes in she hits a shot right off an out-of-bounds play and we’re 4-5 feet away from her. She hits a 3 when we’re ball-watching and away she goes. She’s too good of a scorer. We’ve got to make a kid like that earn it more.”
The Badgers trailed 30-21 at halftime but closed to within 35-30 on a three-point play by junior Niya Beverley early in the third quarter.
But Nebraska responded with a 6-0 run and then put the game away with a 14-0 run late in the third period and early in the fourth. Senior Hannah Whitish, a former Barneveld athlete, hit back-to-back 3-pointers in that spurt, which extended the lead to 58-35. Whitish finished with eight points and with four assists.
The Cornhuskers had a 38-28 advantage on the boards as no Badger besides Lewis had more than three rebounds.
“They were more physical,” Tsipis said. “They got out in the passing lanes. They obviously clobbered us on the glass.”
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 24 1-7 1-2 2 2 0 1 3
Lewis 34 8-16 2-3 10 0 0 1 18
VanLeuwn 27 2-4 0-0 3 0 4 2 5
Beverley 28 2-8 1-1 1 1 1 2 6
Hilliard 28 3-9 3-4 2 0 3 1 9
Pospisilova 18 0-2 0-0 3 3 2 2 0
Gilreath 10 3-5 0-0 0 1 0 0 7
Stauffacher 11 0-3 0-0 1 3 0 1 0
Stapleton 9 1-1 0-0 3 1 0 3 2
Bragg 7 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0
Luehring 5 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 20-56 7-10 28 11 10 14 50
NEBRASKA
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
VeerBeek 21 3-6 0-0 5 4 0 3 7
Cain 20 3-7 0-0 7 4 0 0 6
Whitish 31 3-10 0-0 2 0 4 1 8
Haiby 25 4-7 2-2 3 2 7 2 11
Eliely 25 2-5 0-0 4 3 3 2 4
Brown 28 6-10 1-1 3 0 0 4 15
Bourne 24 5-10 0-0 8 2 1 1 11
Mershon 9 1-1 0-0 2 2 1 1 2
Mitchell 5 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Brady 5 0-0 1-2 0 0 0 1 1
Hudson 5 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 0
Helms 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27-56 4-5 38 17 17 16 65
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 12 9 14 15 — 50
Nebraska 16 14 18 17 — 65
3-pointers — W 3-10 (Van Leeuwen 1-1, Beverley 1-2, Gilreath 1-3, Hilliard 0-1, Stauffacher 0-3), N 7-20 (Brown 2-3, Whitish 2-8, Bourne 1-2, Veerbeek 1-3, Haiby 1-3, Eliely 0-1). Blocks — W 2 (Laszewski 1, Stapleton 1), N 6 (Cain 2, Bourne 2, Haiby 1, Eliely 1). Steals — W 6 (Van Leeuwen 2, Laszewski 1, Lewis 1, Hilliard 1, Pospisilova 1), N 8 (Haiby 3, Whitish 2, Eliely 1, Brown 1, Bourne 1). Field goal percentage — W .357, N .482. Free throw percentage — W .700, N .800. Att. — 3,954.