Imani Lewis posts double-double as Badgers women's basketball team ends 13-game skid vs. Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — When push came to shove, Imani Lewis and the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team got the last laugh.

Lewis matched her career high with 23 points and grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds Wednesday night to lead the Badgers to a 72-62 victory over Minnesota before a crowd of 3,619 at Williams Arena.

The Badgers (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) not only stopped a four-game losing streak but also snapped a 13-game skid against the Golden Gophers with their first victory in the series since 2012.

Lewis, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, did most of her damage close to the basket as the Badgers outscored the Gophers 54-30 in the paint. And she did so, making 9 of 14 field goal attempts, despite some aggressive defense by Minnesota. Ten of her rebounds were on the offensive end.

“They were really physical with her and she gets a couple offensive fouls,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “But she settled down and continued to cut. She did a great job on the glass.

“I don’t want Imani to back down. She’s got to be smart, but she continued to attack the glass. She made a couple of hard shots with two people on her. Sometimes you’ve just got to get it up on the rim because then she’s able to get a couple to go in and get and-one opportunities out of it.”