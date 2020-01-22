Imani Lewis posts double-double as Badgers women's basketball team ends 13-game skid vs. Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — When push came to shove, Imani Lewis and the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team got the last laugh.
Lewis matched her career high with 23 points and grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds Wednesday night to lead the Badgers to a 72-62 victory over Minnesota before a crowd of 3,619 at Williams Arena.
The Badgers (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) not only stopped a four-game losing streak but also snapped a 13-game skid against the Golden Gophers with their first victory in the series since 2012.
Lewis, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, did most of her damage close to the basket as the Badgers outscored the Gophers 54-30 in the paint. And she did so, making 9 of 14 field goal attempts, despite some aggressive defense by Minnesota. Ten of her rebounds were on the offensive end.
“They were really physical with her and she gets a couple offensive fouls,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “But she settled down and continued to cut. She did a great job on the glass.
“I don’t want Imani to back down. She’s got to be smart, but she continued to attack the glass. She made a couple of hard shots with two people on her. Sometimes you’ve just got to get it up on the rim because then she’s able to get a couple to go in and get and-one opportunities out of it.”
Lewis had plenty of help as senior Abby Laszewski had 12 points and a career-high five blocked shots and senior Kendra Van Leeuwen and junior Niya Beverley each scored 11 points.
The Gophers (12-7, 2-6) also had four players in double figures, led by senior Jasmine Brunson and redshirt junior Gadiva Hubbard with 12 points each. Freshmen Jasmine Powell and Sara Scalia had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Badgers led by as many as nine points, 18-9, in the first quarter, only to see the Gophers bounce back to take a 37-34 halftime lead.
The turning point came in the last half of the third quarter as UW finished on an 8-0 run, holding Minnesota scoreless the final 5 minutes, 18 seconds. The Gophers shot just 17.6% (3-for-17) in the period.
“We were able to get the lead at the end of the third quarter because we got seven straight stops,” Tsipis said.
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 33 5-9 2-2 7 2 1 0 12
Lewis 34 9-14 5-6 16 3 2 3 23
Van Leeuwen 29 5-7 0-0 4 0 3 1 11
Beverley 35 4-10 3-3 4 0 2 2 11
Hilliard 30 3-8 0-2 3 1 2 3 6
Pospisilova 15 1-5 0-0 2 1 2 0 2
Stauffacher 5 1-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 2
Gilreath 10 2-6 0-0 2 1 0 0 5
Fredrickson 8 0-3 0-0 0 1 0 1 0
Luehring 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Bragg 1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 1 0
Totals 30-63 10-13 41 9 12 13 72
MINNESOTA
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
T. Bello 30 4-9 1-2 13 3 1 3 9
Scalia 38 5-14 0-0 4 1 3 3 10
Brunson 34 6-12 0-0 0 0 3 0 12
Adashchyk 23 3-9 0-0 2 3 1 0 8
Hubbard 36 4-13 2-2 2 1 2 0 12
Tomancova 15 0-1 0-0 5 3 0 1 0
Powell 22 4-11 0-0 2 0 1 3 11
K. Bello 4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 26-69 3-4 36 11 11 11 62
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 20 14 19 19 — 72
Minnesota 14 23 8 17 — 62
3-pointers — W 2-12 (Van Leeuwen 1-1, Gilreath 1-3, Hilliard 0-1, Fredrickson 0-1, Beverley 0-3, Pospisilova 0-3), M 7-24 (Powell 3-5, Adashchyk 2-4, Hubbard 2-8, Brunson 0-1, Tomancova 0-1, Scalia 0-5). Blocks — W 6 (Laszewski 5, Pospisilova 1), M 2 (T. Bello, Adashchyk 1). Steals — W 3 (Laszewski, Beverley, Hilliard 1), M 6 (Adashchyk 3, Scalia 2, Powell 1). Field goal percentage — W .476, M .377. Free throw percentage — W .769, M .750. Att. — 3,619.