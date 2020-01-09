Imani Lewis posts a double-double but UW women's basketball team falls to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Imani Lewis was her usual self Thursday night but that was not enough for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.

Lewis recorded her fifth consecutive double-double with a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds, but the Badgers stumbled in the second half as they fell to Nebraska 65-50 in a Big Ten Conference game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sophomore Leigha Brown scored 15 points off the bench to lead the Cornhuskers (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), with sophomore Sam Haiby and freshman Isabelle Bourne providing 11 points apiece.

Lewis, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, was the only player to score in double figures for the Badgers (9-6, 1-3). Freshman Sydney Hilliard had nine points, but Nebraska was able to hold down UW’s second-leading scorer, Abby Laszewski, to a season-low three points on 1-for-7 shooting.

“We had one post threat tonight,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “That’s the reality.

“We’ve got to have that third person who’s a willing scorer. On the perimeter side of things, we had a lot of people who made one or two shots, but we’ve got to have that balance to take the heat off of Imani and Abby.”