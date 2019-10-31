Sophomore forward Imani Leiws scored a game-high 15 points as the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team defeated UW-Whitewater 67-34 in the exhibition opener Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.
Senior guard Suzanne Gilreath scored 10 points and sophomore guard Diamond Bragg had 10 rebounds for UW, which held the Warhawks to 21.8% shooting from the floor.
The Badgers open the regular season on Tuesday with a home game against North Florida.
Sophomore guard Veronica Kieres led Whitewater with nine points.