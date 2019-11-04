Imani Lewis understands that it was not her fault that the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team’s improbable run in the Big Ten tournament ended in the quarterfinals with an agonizing double-overtime loss to Michigan.
She knows that there were hundreds of plays over the 50-minute marathon that contributed to the game’s outcome.
Indeed, it was her steal, two free throws and a layup in the final minute of regulation that sent the game into overtime.
And it was her jumper with 43 seconds left in the first overtime that pulled the No. 13 seed Badgers to within one point of the No. 4 Wolverines at 63-62.
Then with three seconds left Lewis was fouled, putting the outcome of the game firmly in her hands. Make two free throws and UW would advance to the semifinals for the first time in eight years and just the third time ever.
These days when Lewis thinks about that moment, it’s not the second free throw, which she made, that comes to mind. It’s that first one that she missed that both haunts and drives her.
“Every single time practice doesn’t go well for me, I think about the Michigan game,” Lewis said. “Every single time I’m shooting a free throw, think about Michigan, think about Michigan, think about Michigan. There are so many other games I’m going to play where the game’s going to be on the line, but Michigan ended my season and I’m hungry for success.
“I really got down on myself because I was like, darn, if I would’ve made that free throw we would’ve won. There are so many plays in the game that caused us to lose but it’s just that my play was when it was on the line. Now I’m like, that’s in the past. But it still stirs a fire in my heart because we should’ve won that game. It’s not dwelling on the past, but using the past to push your future.”
That future begins Tuesday night when the Badgers open the season against North Florida at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers are looking to build on last season’s 15-18 record and aspire to return to postseason play for the first time since 2011.
And one of the prime sources for that optimism is the presence of Lewis, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward from Willingboro, New Jersey, who is UW's top returning scorer (12.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.6).
She is determined to take her game to another level, even as she realizes that opposing defenses will be focused on containing her this season.
“I have to be mentally prepared that I’m the threat, that they’re always going to come at me and go hard at me,” Lewis said. “So I have to have that mindset of as they’re coming at me, look at the other options around me. Are my teammates open? If they’re double teaming me, can I kick it back out and re-post?
“So this year the scoring aspect is still going to be in my game, but I’m looking at how I can get my assist aspect up. It’s about seeing the floor overall.”
With teams largely focused on keeping her from going to her left, Lewis has worked on expanding her offensive range after scoring primarily in the low post as a freshman.
“They know I’m a left-hander so they’re going to come at me, thinking she’s only going left,” Lewis said. “So I have to have counter moves. It’s just about thinking of different opportunities for me to score, rather than just sitting in the post on my left hook or shooting my elbow jumpshot.”
Despite still being an underclassman, Lewis is determined to assert herself as a team leader, especially with the four freshmen who are being counted on to contribute this year — Sydney Hilliard, Julie Pospisilova, Tara Stauffacher and Sara Stapleton.
Her big message is that the time to win is now, that it’s time to put the program on a new trajectory. It’s the reason she chose to come to UW rather than any number of schools with more established winning traditions.
“I definitely feel the urgency to make it happen now,” Lewis said. “I always asked myself, ‘Do you want to be like everybody else and go to a winning program?’ Me going to a winning program doesn’t benefit me because I don’t feel like I’m contributing to their success. It’s like I’ve just been added on to the back of the train.
“I want to be here, start the success and have people tag along with me. It’s about having them experience success with me. It’s like, how can I put that fire in the freshmen? I always think about when I’m gone, what is the mark that I’m leaving? How will people remember me?
“I don’t want people remembering me as, ‘She came to Wisconsin and just did her own thing.’ I want people to remember me as, ‘She came to Wisconsin, she left her mark and was successful and helped make the team successful and helped turn the program around.’ It’s about helping those coming up behind me and passing the torch along.”