Imani Lewis, Badgers edged by Minnesota in women's basketball
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Imani Lewis, Badgers edged by Minnesota in women's basketball

MINNEAPOLIS — Junior forward Imani Lewis posted her 11th double-double of the season, but the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team lost to Minnesota 68-63 Sunday at Williams Arena.

Lewis had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Badgers (5-14, 2-14 Big Ten Conference). Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard scored 15 points.

Sophomore Kadi Sissoko led the Golden Gophers (7-9, 6-8) with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Minnesota also won the previous meeting 88-83 in overtime on Jan. 3 at the Kohl Center.

This story will be updated.

Lewis
