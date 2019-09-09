Halle Douglass, a 6-foot-1 guard from Lake Forest, Illinois, made an oral commitment to join the 2020 recruiting class.
Douglass averaged 16 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game as a junior in leading Lake Forest High School to a 27-8 record and the first sectional championship in school history.
She is ranked No. 67 nationally by ProspectsNation.com and No. 94 by espnW. She had offers from more than 30 schools, including Purdue, Illinois, Washington and Colorado. She had narrowed her choices to UW, Marquette and Minnesota.
Douglass will be following in the footsteps of her father, Billy, who was a guard for the Badgers from 1988-92, playing for Steve Yoder. He started 17 games as a senior.
She becomes the second member of the 2020 class, joining Brooke Schramek, a 6-2 forward from Benet Academy in Lisle, Illinois.