Julia Hartwig, Janesville Parker

6-2 junior center (17.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg)

UW-Green Bay recruit Hartwig averaged 17.3 points and 12.3 rebounds and was a first-team all-Big Eight pick, a first-team WBCA choice in Division 1 and an honorable-mention AP all-state selection.

Maty Wilke, Beaver Dam

5-10 freshman guard (11.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg)

Wilke, who had a strong state tournament showing, was a first-team Badger North all-conference choice who earned honorable-mention recognition on the AP all-state team after averaging 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals for the Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers.

Brooklyn Schyvinck, Reedsburg

6-0 senior forward (17.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg)

Schyvinck was a first-team all-conference selection and AP all-state honorable-mention pick for Badger North runner-up Reedsburg, averaging 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while setting a program single-season scoring record (416 points). She is a Winona State (Minnesota) track and field commit.

Leilani Kapinus, Madison Memorial

5-11 sophomore forward (14.4 ppg)

Kapinus was the Big Eight defensive player of the year, a first-team all-conference pick and an AP all-state honorable-mention selection, averaging 14.4 points.

Justice Filip, Madison East

5-7 senior guard (16.8 ppg)

Filip earned AP all-state honorable-mention recognition and was a first-team all-Big Eight performer for Division 1 sectional finalist Madison East. Filip, who averaged 16.8 points, competed in the WIAA 3-point challenge for the second consecutive season.

Honorable mention

Ellen McCorkle, sr., Oregon; Emily Benzschawel, jr., Monroe; Paige Schumann, jr., Beaver Dam; Sydney Mathiason, sr., Monroe; Jada Donaldson, so., Beaver Dam; Chandler Bainbridge, sr., Verona; Kate Carlson, sr., Madison West; Parker Fetherston, sr., Jefferson; Callie Morrison, sr., Jefferson; Gabi Runde, sr., McFarland; Grace Hilber, jr., Sun Prairie; Cassidy Bach, sr., Stoughton; CiCi Rindy, sr., Waunakee; Ava Douglas, jr., Reedsburg; Paige Halverson, sr., Stoughton; Kailey Harbort, sr., Milton; Aleah Grundahl, jr., DeForest; Afton Bartol, sr., Beaver Dam; Maddie Farnsworth, jr., Waunakee; Lauren Burd, sr., Watertown; Kaitlyn Eder, jr., Madison La Follette; Cassie Goswick, so., Janesville Craig; Aniah Williams, sr., Beloit Memorial.