The state of Wisconsin will be well represented at the NCAA women's basketball Final Four on Friday night in Dallas.
Monona Grove grad McKenna Warnock is a key part of a second-seeded Iowa team playing in its first national semifinal since 1993.
Behind the scenes, Eau Claire native Molly Binetti is in her fifth season as the undefeated Gamecocks' sports performance coach and has been essential to helping top-seeded South Carolina stay healthy as it returns to this stage for a second consecutive season.
People are also reading…
Here's what you should know about the Wisconsin natives in Dallas and how to watch the Final Four action on Friday night.
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Streaming: fuboTV
What to know: The Hawkeyes and Gamecocks will compete in the second semifinal of the night, following No. 3 seed LSU vs. No. 1 seed Virginia Tech at 6 p.m.
The 6-foot-1 Warnock enters the game third on her team in scoring with 11.1 points per game, while averaging 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.
The Hawkeyes (30-6) are led by junior guard Caitlin Clark, who turned in a historic performance in an Elite Eight win over Louisville with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Clark was named National Player of the Year earlier this week.
Warnock, who was named Gatorade Player of the Year and Ms. Basketball in Wisconsin in 2019, contributed 17 points and five rebounds as Iowa snapped a 30-year Final Four drought by crushing the Cardinals.
South Carolina, which enters play at 36-0 and hasn't lost a game since last year's SEC Tournament, is two wins away from securing a second straight NCAA title and making history as just the 10th women's team and fifth women's program to go unbeaten since the NCAA started overseeing women's sports during the 1981-82 season.
The Gamecocks are led by a group of seniors that includes guard Zia Cooke, the team's leading scorer at 15.1 points per contest, and forward Aliyah Boston, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft who's second on the team in scoring with 13.2 points to go along with a team-best 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks a game.
South Carolina's success has been bolstered by the health of its players and Binetti spoke with the State Journal on Thursday about her responsibility to the Gamecocks' well-being, stressing her individual relationships with the players.
“You look at any of the greatest teams in any sport, it’s the ones that have their best players healthy," Binetti said. "I take that approach pretty seriously and they actually spend more time with me, probably, than anyone else on our staff throughout the course of the year.”
Check out the 2017-18 Wisconsin State Journal all-area girls basketball teams
LARGE SCHOOLS − FIRST TEAM
Sydney Hilliard, Monroe
McKenna Warnock, Monona Grove
Erin Howard, Madison East
Jayda Jansen, Sun Prairie
Tara Stauffacher, Beaver Dam
LARGE SCHOOLS − SECOND TEAM
Julia Hartwig, Janesville Parker
6-2 junior center (17.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg)
UW-Green Bay recruit Hartwig averaged 17.3 points and 12.3 rebounds and was a first-team all-Big Eight pick, a first-team WBCA choice in Division 1 and an honorable-mention AP all-state selection.
Maty Wilke, Beaver Dam
5-10 freshman guard (11.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg)
Wilke, who had a strong state tournament showing, was a first-team Badger North all-conference choice who earned honorable-mention recognition on the AP all-state team after averaging 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals for the Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers.
Brooklyn Schyvinck, Reedsburg
6-0 senior forward (17.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg)
Schyvinck was a first-team all-conference selection and AP all-state honorable-mention pick for Badger North runner-up Reedsburg, averaging 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while setting a program single-season scoring record (416 points). She is a Winona State (Minnesota) track and field commit.
Leilani Kapinus, Madison Memorial
5-11 sophomore forward (14.4 ppg)
Kapinus was the Big Eight defensive player of the year, a first-team all-conference pick and an AP all-state honorable-mention selection, averaging 14.4 points.
Justice Filip, Madison East
5-7 senior guard (16.8 ppg)
Filip earned AP all-state honorable-mention recognition and was a first-team all-Big Eight performer for Division 1 sectional finalist Madison East. Filip, who averaged 16.8 points, competed in the WIAA 3-point challenge for the second consecutive season.
Honorable mention
Ellen McCorkle, sr., Oregon; Emily Benzschawel, jr., Monroe; Paige Schumann, jr., Beaver Dam; Sydney Mathiason, sr., Monroe; Jada Donaldson, so., Beaver Dam; Chandler Bainbridge, sr., Verona; Kate Carlson, sr., Madison West; Parker Fetherston, sr., Jefferson; Callie Morrison, sr., Jefferson; Gabi Runde, sr., McFarland; Grace Hilber, jr., Sun Prairie; Cassidy Bach, sr., Stoughton; CiCi Rindy, sr., Waunakee; Ava Douglas, jr., Reedsburg; Paige Halverson, sr., Stoughton; Kailey Harbort, sr., Milton; Aleah Grundahl, jr., DeForest; Afton Bartol, sr., Beaver Dam; Maddie Farnsworth, jr., Waunakee; Lauren Burd, sr., Watertown; Kaitlyn Eder, jr., Madison La Follette; Cassie Goswick, so., Janesville Craig; Aniah Williams, sr., Beloit Memorial.
SMALL SCHOOLS − FIRST TEAM
Mia Morel, Marshall
Caitlin Link, Madison Edgewood
Hannah Jones, Dodgeville
Jenna Mace, Wisconsin Dells
Katelyn Meister, Wisconsin Dells
SMALL SCHOOLS − SECOND TEAM
Alana Gilles, Lodi
5-10 junior center (17.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg)
Gilles, an inside-outside threat, was a first-team all-conference performer in the Capitol North Conference and was named the player of the year. She earned honorable-mention recognition on the AP all-state team and in Division 3 on the WBCA all-state team after averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals.
Joriann Clary, Cambridge
5-9 senior guard (14 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
Clary, who led Cambridge to a Division 4 sectional final against eventual state champion La Crosse Aquinas, averaged 14 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals. She was a first-team all-conference pick in the Capitol South and an honorable-mention choice in Division 4 on the WBCA all-state team.
Anna Lutz, Marshall
6-0 freshman forward (12.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg)
Lutz shot 58 percent from the field and averaged 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. One of three freshmen to start for the Division 3 state champion Cardinals, Lutz had 17 points and eight boards in the state semifinal and sank three 3-pointers and totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots in the state title game.
Laura Nickel, Marshall
5-11 freshman forward (10.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg)
Nickel, who started as a freshman for the Division 3 state champion Cardinals, averaged 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Nickel, a second-team choice on the Capitol South all-conference team, had a combined 20 points and eight rebounds in two state tournament games.
Rachael Heittola, Belleville
6-2 junior (15.8 ppg, 13.7 rpg)
Heittola was a first-team selection on the Capitol South all-conference team and averaged 15.8 points and 13.7 rebounds per game, a rebounding average that led the conference and was third in the state.
Honorable mention
Ella Foti, fr., Madison Edgewood; Bethany Oren, sr., Edgerton; Ashley Henry, sr., Columbus; Kaitlyn Shadoski, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Kalies Birkholz, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Hanna Walters, jr., Poynette; Elyssa Stein, sr., Cambridge; Brittney Limoseth, jr., Waterloo; Taryn Pickarts, sr., Barneveld; Bethany Smith, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Willow Lee, sr., New Glarus; Samira Arvin, sr., Marshall; Kalin O’Rourke, sr., Belleville; Karlee Adler, sr., Wisconsin Heights; Malorie Johnson, sr., Mineral Point; McKenna Reichling, jr., Mineral Point; Maeya Bakke, so., Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose; Calli Schindler, sr., Deerfield; Olivia Argall, fr., Dodgeville; Camella Kohl, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Jaden Kolinski, fr., Lodi; Erica Patrick, sr., Columbus; Julianna Wagner, fr., Lake Mills; Lauryn Milne, fr., Lodi; Rhianna Walzer, jr., Lodi.