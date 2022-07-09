How former Wisconsin women's basketball players used transportation before, during early Title IX era

The early-to-mid-1970s modes of transportation described by former University of Wisconsin women’s basketball players paint quite the different picture compared to the planes and coach buses current collegiate programs and their student-athletes may utilize.

“We had fleet cars,” said former UW player Kristi Austin (née: Condon), who also added later that vans were another option.

Austin, a Brodhead native who led the team in scoring and rebounds during the 1975-76 season and is a former president of the W Club, recalled how three people were licensed to drive that fleet car, which included the coach and a former player, Tasha Bolton, and one other person.

“We'd literally would take off later in the day, drive at night," Austin said. "So I always stayed up with Tasha, and we’d just shoot the breeze back and forth.”

UW’s women’s basketball record book states the program started “intercollegiate play” on Dec. 6, 1974, when the Badgers defeated Minnesota 55-45 in Iowa City, Iowa, but there were teams that organized and played prior to that 1974-75 season.

The State Journal spoke with three former players — Austin (1974-76), Sandi Skubal (1969-73), Kim Bertagnoli (1974-75) — about their experiences as part of UW’s basketball teams before, during and after the passage of Title IX for nearly an hour on a June afternoon inside the Kohl Center.

Skubal played prior to that first "intercollegiate" 1974-75 team, practicing and playing in Lathrop Hall. Skubal, who went on to become a physical education teacher and basketball, track and volleyball coach at Middleton High School, remembered how she needed to take the wheel, literally, to ensure getting to a game.

“There was a time we didn't have anybody to drive, so I think it was my senior year, I drove to a game and then played,” Skubal said. “So you just did what you had to do, because we just wanted to play and it was great.”

Bertagnoli played only one season for UW’s women’s basketball program, but she also saw action in three seasons for the women’s volleyball team. She believes it was in 1975 when that group of Badgers received word of traveling via a new route.

“My sophomore year in volleyball, I believe it was my sophomore year,” Bertagnoli said. “It was toward the end of the season, big volleyball tournament, and we somehow were able to get a flight.”

Bertagnoli recalled being in the old Natatorium building, which she described as having two basketball courts side-by-side. She will never forget how the team ran around the entire gym and conducted warmups.

“And that day when we found out,” she said, “we were pretending that we were planes running around like kids do with our arms out, because we were so excited to be able to fly somewhere.”

