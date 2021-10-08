How Badgers women’s basketball plans to define success during its rebuild

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team isn’t using a typical measure of success for its upcoming season. The Badgers aren’t comparing themselves to the four Big Ten teams that made the Sweet 16 or even the other three that simply made it into the NCAA Tournament last season.
They’re creating their own. New UW coach Marisa Moseley is familiar with winning with her previous teams — Boston University and University of Connecticut — so she knows how to manufacture it at a place such as UW which only had two Big Ten wins last season.
“I think for us success is going to be measured in how much we come together as a team,” Moseley said. “We build our culture and that foundation, then we really set forth the kind of the identity we talked about, really solidify that.”
The team isn’t setting a number of wins it wants to attain. Moseley isn’t making postseason goals. She said the team just wants to attack everything one day at a time.
Junior guard Sydney Hilliard is helping Moseley set that standard. She returns after leading the Badgers in scoring with an average of 15.5 points per game last season
Hilliard said change is uncomfortable, but Moseley has made the change easy. She said Moseley has a great personality that’s welcoming and creates a positive environment for the team.
“There's a lot of new people with the staff and then with the freshmen and transfers, but it's been really good,” Hilliard said. “It's a transitioning period for us, but we're getting better every day. And I think we're just building a bond every day.”
The identity they’ve created is through the acronym WISC. Winning mindset. Integrity. Selflessness. Communication. Moseley created it for the team to have something to unify the players during the period of transition.
Moseley is focused on embedding “WISC” in everything the program does, and it starts during the preseason. She tells the players to remember the four pillars at home, in class and on the court and it eventually will all become second nature.
It’s a long term project that she’s planning.
“I think for us it's really about getting better and being the best version of ourselves every single day,” Moseley said. “If we continue to build, I think we'll be showing something that will be really exciting and something our Wisconsin fans have been hungry for us to accomplish.”
The initial challenge for Moseley was getting settled in Madison after moving across the country. She called her home her “sanctuary” and prioritized getting herself in a good mindset before even trying to work on the team.
Then came the challenge of introducing her style and making the program hers.
“You're trying to put in a different style of play and what we call things and just kind of creating a whole other vocabulary for your team,” Moseley said. “Then just really understanding the piece of how we want to play. But so far I think we've taken every difficulty head on and I think our kids have been really handling any of the adversity that we've seen.”