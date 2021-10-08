How Badgers women’s basketball plans to define success during its rebuild

“There's a lot of new people with the staff and then with the freshmen and transfers, but it's been really good,” Hilliard said. “It's a transitioning period for us, but we're getting better every day. And I think we're just building a bond every day.”

The identity they’ve created is through the acronym WISC. Winning mindset. Integrity. Selflessness. Communication. Moseley created it for the team to have something to unify the players during the period of transition.

Moseley is focused on embedding “WISC” in everything the program does, and it starts during the preseason. She tells the players to remember the four pillars at home, in class and on the court and it eventually will all become second nature.

It’s a long term project that she’s planning.

“I think for us it's really about getting better and being the best version of ourselves every single day,” Moseley said. “If we continue to build, I think we'll be showing something that will be really exciting and something our Wisconsin fans have been hungry for us to accomplish.”