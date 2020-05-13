High scoring Krystyna Ellew commits to Badgers for 2021

Jonathan Tsipis was looking for a scorer to add to his University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team. And he just may have found one in Krystyna Ellew.
Ellew, a 5-foot-10 guard from Chicago Taft, announced her commitment Tuesday to UW as the first member of the 2021 recruiting class. And she’s looking forward to making an impact on the program.
“I hope to be a scorer,” Ellew said of her fit with the program. “Coach Tsipis has talked about their need for a scorer and I just want to be that scorer for them.”
Mike Seberger, founder and director of the Lady Lightning AAU program, believes Ellew has the ability to be just that for the Badgers.
“She’s probably the most talented offensive player I’ve ever had,” said Seberger, who also coached former Badgers Michala and Malayna Johnson and Kelly Karlis, as well as incoming freshman Brooke Schramek. “She’s got deep 3-point range, has a great pull-up jumper, can get to the rim, a great floater. She’s just a very talented offensive player.”
And she has the numbers to back that up.
With one year left to play, Ellew already is Taft’s all-time leading scorer with 1,750 points and holds the school single-game record of 58 points, set last season against rival Lane Tech.
That, understandably, was a memorable night for Ellew, who averaged 22.8 points as a junior.
“Our point guard went down with a concussion so I had to step up and have the ball in my hand,” she said. “It was a new experience but, honestly, it was amazing. The crowd was going wild, so it just made my adrenaline rush even more. It was just a really fun game.”
Like most good scorers, Ellew has had to find a way to score against defenses designed to stop her.
“She sees a box-and-one or triangle-and-two all the time,” Seberger said. “She had a team faceguard her fullcourt with their two guards and play the rest of her team in a triangle.”
Seberger saw the potential in Ellew as soon as he joined his program in the summer before her freshman year. She became an immediate starter for Taft and it wasn’t long before college coaches took notice.
Her first scholarship offer came from Illinois State during that freshman season.
“It was crazy,” Ellew said. “When I got my first offer, Coach Mike told me and I was just freaking out. I was so excited. It felt like my hard work was going to pay off and was getting to where I want to be.”
It wasn’t long before bigger programs also got into the mix, although Seberger said that Ellew wasn’t always the most reliable at returning calls to interested coaches.
Ultimately, she trimmed her list of contenders to UW, Illinois, Missouri and DePaul. She said she had a good feel about UW after attending Elite camp and then making an unofficial campus visit with her parents last summer.
“I got to see how Coach Tsipis coached, what he was like around his assistant coaches and how his players interacted with each other,” said Ellew, whose primary UW contact was assistant Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton. “It just really made me feel like, wow, this is really a family here. I just love the coaching staff and when I stepped foot on campus it just felt right.”
Ellew is ranked No. 104 nationally by All-Star Girls Report, but Seberger is convinced she should be higher.
“I was arguing with them all winter that she should be in the top 100,” Seberger said. “She’s active on defensive and rebounds well also. She’s got good hops. I think she’ll be an exciting player for Wisconsin.”
