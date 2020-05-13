High scoring Krystyna Ellew commits to Badgers for 2021

That, understandably, was a memorable night for Ellew, who averaged 22.8 points as a junior.

“Our point guard went down with a concussion so I had to step up and have the ball in my hand,” she said. “It was a new experience but, honestly, it was amazing. The crowd was going wild, so it just made my adrenaline rush even more. It was just a really fun game.”

Like most good scorers, Ellew has had to find a way to score against defenses designed to stop her.

“She sees a box-and-one or triangle-and-two all the time,” Seberger said. “She had a team faceguard her fullcourt with their two guards and play the rest of her team in a triangle.”

Seberger saw the potential in Ellew as soon as he joined his program in the summer before her freshman year. She became an immediate starter for Taft and it wasn’t long before college coaches took notice.

Her first scholarship offer came from Illinois State during that freshman season.

“It was crazy,” Ellew said. “When I got my first offer, Coach Mike told me and I was just freaking out. I was so excited. It felt like my hard work was going to pay off and was getting to where I want to be.”