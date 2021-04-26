Here's what we know about new Badgers women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley's salary, contract length

New University of Wisconsin women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley will have the same salary as her predecessor.

Moseley will be paid $650,000 annually by UW according to a five-year contract released by the school.

She signed April 6 to replace Jonathan Tsipis, who was fired with four years remaining on his contract after a fifth straight losing season. Documents released through a public records request show that Tsipis signed his separation agreement March 8, one day before the Badgers lost to Illinois in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. The agreement took effect April 2.

Tsipis, who had a 50-99 record with UW, will receive a guaranteed buyout of $348,000 through March 31, 2023. He could be paid up to another $156,000 for the following year, a figure that can be reduced by the amount Tsipis makes from a coaching job with a club, high school, collegiate or professional team.

The wording of Moseley's contract with UW is largely the same as the one for Tsipis, down to the maximum amount of buyouts — $650,000 by the school, $500,000 by the coach — and the allowance for one vehicle.