Here's what we know about new Badgers women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley's salary, contract length
Marisa Moseley with Boston University team, BU photo

UW women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley spent nine seasons as an assistant under legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma.

 BOSTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

New University of Wisconsin women's basketball coach Marisa Moseley will have the same salary as her predecessor.

Moseley will be paid $650,000 annually by UW according to a five-year contract released by the school.

She signed April 6 to replace Jonathan Tsipis, who was fired with four years remaining on his contract after a fifth straight losing season. Documents released through a public records request show that Tsipis signed his separation agreement March 8, one day before the Badgers lost to Illinois in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. The agreement took effect April 2.

Tsipis, who had a 50-99 record with UW, will receive a guaranteed buyout of $348,000 through March 31, 2023. He could be paid up to another $156,000 for the following year, a figure that can be reduced by the amount Tsipis makes from a coaching job with a club, high school, collegiate or professional team.

The wording of Moseley's contract with UW is largely the same as the one for Tsipis, down to the maximum amount of buyouts — $650,000 by the school, $500,000 by the coach — and the allowance for one vehicle.

Her base salary is $400,000. Another $250,000 comes from an additional compensation agreement between Moseley and the UW Foundation, a routine arrangement for Badgers coaches that covers personal appearances.

Moseley, 39, was coach at Boston University for the last three seasons. She was 45-29 at her alma mater, turning around a program that was 26-63 in the three years before she started.

She faces a similar challenge at UW, which has posted 10 consecutive losing seasons.

Download PDF Marisa Moseley contract as Badgers women's basketball coach
Download PDF Jonathan Tsipis buyout as Badgers women's basketball coach
