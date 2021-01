WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The seventh straight defeat for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team may be its most painful of the season.

Fatou Diagne's free throw with 2 seconds left enabled Purdue to escape with a 56-55 victory Thursday.

The Badgers (3-9, 0-9 Big Ten Conference) were led by Imani Lewis' 16 points and 12 rebounds. Brooke Moore scored 12 points and Diagne had 11 for the Boilermakers (6-6, 3-5).

This story will be updated.