Heartbreaking loss extends skid to 7 for Badgers women's basketball team

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The seventh straight defeat for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team may have been its most painful of the season.

Fatou Diagne’s free throw with 1.1 seconds left enabled Purdue to escape with a 56-55 victory Thursday.

The Badgers (3-9, 0-9 Big Ten Conference) were led by Imani Lewis’ 16 points and 12 rebounds. Brooke Moore scored 12 points and Diagne had 11 for the Boilermakers (6-6, 3-5).

Purdue led 55-53 with 20 seconds remaining before a Lewis layup tied the score with 8 seconds left. Lewis blocked a shot with 2 seconds remaining, but Purdue got the offensive rebound before Diagne was fouled by UW’s Sydney Hilliard. Diagne made the second of the two free throws.

“You hope at the end that you let the players decide the game,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “And I think that’s any coaches’ wish, even when you have their bench say that’s a really poor call.

“For our kids to battle back from how we started the game to how we came out of the locker room in the second half, we did enough to win that game. We expected to win that game. We had to make sure we came up the rebound so we could go into overtime.”

Hilliard had 11 points and nine rebounds for UW. which scored the game’s opening points but didn’t lead again until the third quarter, eventually stretching the margin to eight points. Freshman guard Halle Douglass scored nine points in a career-high 18 minutes.