Freshman Krystyna Ellew sparks Badgers women's basketball team past St. Thomas in season opener

If freshman Krystyna Ellew had any jitters in her collegiate debut Wednesday night, she got over them quickly.
The 5-foot-10 freshman guard scored 15 of her 29 points in the second quarter to lead the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team to a 67-51 victory against St. Thomas in the season opener for both teams at the Kohl Center.
Ellew was 9-for-15 shooting from the field, hit 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range and went 8-for-8 at the free throw line.
Ellew did her best work in the second quarter, helping the Badgers outscore the Tommies 24-11 in the period. She hit a jumper in the paint early in the second, then hit back-to-back 3-pointers before adding a jumper, two free throws and another 3-pointer.
"Once I took the first few shots, I started feeling it and I knew I could score. I was just trying to stay confident out there and staying aggressive," Ellew said.
"I thought she played incredibly well," coach Marisa Moseley said after winning her debut at UW. "She has shown since she got here her incredible knack for scoring. We saw tonight she scores in a lot of different ways, she finds her way to the basket, she's not afraid to get physical — especially as a freshman."
Junior guard Sydney Hilliard added 17 points and a team-high six rebounds for UW.