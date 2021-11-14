Fourth-quarter drought costs Badgers women's basketball team in loss to NJIT

The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team finished its 61-49 loss to New Jersey Institute of Technology on Sunday at the Kohl Center mired in a scoring drought.
First-year coach Marisa Moseley knows they'll be days when shots don't fall, but she sent her players a strong message about the things they can control after the game.
"We've got to get way tougher," said Moseley, adding the Badgers will focus on "execution and being more gritty on the defensive end" prior to their game Friday at Bradley.
The Badgers (1-1) trailed 26-25 at halftime and 43-41 after three quarters before the Highlanders (1-2) ended the game with an 18-4 run fueled by three 3-pointers. UW made four of 20 shots in the fourth quarter, going 0-for-9 from long range.
NJIT collected 13 offensive rebounds in the game and scored 16 second-chance points.
"That was a program-defining win, a lifetime memory and that is never going to go away," said fourth-year NJIT coach Mike Lane, whose team lost to Wagner (61-49) and Marquette (90-58) before defeating the Badgers.
Junior guard Sydney Hilliard scored 18 points and junior forward Sara Stapleton added 16 points for UW. Katie Nelson had eight points and six assists while fellow graduate student guard Alex Luehring had a team-high eight rebounds and a career-high three blocked shots.