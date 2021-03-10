Forward Imani Lewis leaves Badgers women's basketball team

Junior Imani Lewis, the leading rebounder and second-leading scorer for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team this season, has entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal, Lewis said in a text message.

Lewis, a 6-foot-1 forward from Willingboro, New Jersey, averaged 15.0 points and 8.8 rebounds this season. She played in all 24 games for the Badgers as they finished 5-19.

Lewis’ potential departure comes one day after coach Jonathan Tsipis was relieved of his duties at UW.

Lewis was named to the All-Big Ten second-team by the media and received honorable mention from the coaches this season. She had career highs of 27 points against Illinois and 16 rebounds against Minnesota this season.

A consensus top 50 prospect coming out of Life Center Academy, Lewis was one of Tsipis’ biggest recruiting victories during his five-year UW career, winning a battle with Minnesota, Miami and St. John’s, among others.

In her three seasons at UW she played in 87 games, starting 84 times. She finishes with 1,198 career points, No. 20 on the all-time scoring list. Her 722 career rebounds rank 8th in program history. Her 13.8 scoring average ranks 8th and 8.3 rebound average is second to Theresa Huff’s 10.18 per game.