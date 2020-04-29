Former UW women's basketball player Niya Beverley transfers to Penn State

Former University of Wisconsin guard Niya Beverley will stay in the Big Ten Conference for her final basketball season.
Beverley announced Wednesday that she will transfer to Penn State.
Beverley, from Laurel, Maryland, was a three-year starter for the Badgers, sharing point guard duties with Kendra Van Leeuwen her first two years, with Sydney Hilliard added to the mix this past season.
The 5-foot-7 Beverley averaged 7.8 points as a junior, a career best. She scored a career-high 19 points in UW’s 71-65 victory over Penn State on January 4. Her playing time was limited early as she recovered from an injury, but she started 21 of 30 games, averaging 2.6 assists and shooting 34.5 percent from the field.
For her career Beverley played in 90 games, starting 75. She averaged 6.7 points and 3.2 assists for her career, shooting 36.2 percent.
She was one of three players who announced they were leaving the program after the season. Forward Courtney Fredrickson transferred to DePaul and guard Diamond Bragg to Duquesne.
UW has since added two transfers, guards Estella Moschkau from Stanford and Lexi Duckett from North Carolina.
