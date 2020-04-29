Former UW women's basketball player Niya Beverley transfers to Penn State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former University of Wisconsin guard Niya Beverley will stay in the Big Ten Conference for her final basketball season.

Beverley announced Wednesday that she will transfer to Penn State.

Beverley, from Laurel, Maryland, was a three-year starter for the Badgers, sharing point guard duties with Kendra Van Leeuwen her first two years, with Sydney Hilliard added to the mix this past season.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The 5-foot-7 Beverley averaged 7.8 points as a junior, a career best. She scored a career-high 19 points in UW’s 71-65 victory over Penn State on January 4. Her playing time was limited early as she recovered from an injury, but she started 21 of 30 games, averaging 2.6 assists and shooting 34.5 percent from the field.

For her career Beverley played in 90 games, starting 75. She averaged 6.7 points and 3.2 assists for her career, shooting 36.2 percent.